Couple Transforms 2001 Thomas School Bus Into an Amazing Home on Wheels

Skoolies, or converted school buses, combine the comforts of a tiny home with the flexibility of an RV. They also offer significantly more space than a camper, so they're great for those who want to travel with family and friends. This Skoolie, called Shutter Speed, has a nice interior that includes most of the amenities you'd find in a traditional home.
Kyle and Naomi decided to follow their Skoolie dreams in 2020 when they bought a Thomas International school bus. They renovated the vehicle and turned it into a beautiful home on wheels that packs all the necessities and more. Their bus, Shutter Speed, comes with a 25-inch (64-cm) roof raise, offering them plenty of headroom.
This also makes the interior appear larger than it really is. Inside, you'll find a small office area with a large desk that features tons of storage underneath. Kyle is a videographer, so that's where he keeps most of his equipment.
Across this nice workspace, you'll find a large couch. It's a great spot to relax and watch the TV mounted above the driver's seat. Then, next to the living room, you'll spot an L-shaped kitchen, which has everything they need. It has a two-burner propane cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a farmhouse-style sink, a microwave, and a generous wooden countertop to prepare their meals. The kitchen also features several shelves, cabinets, and drawers that provide ample storage.
The bedroom in this Skoolie is located at the rear, and it has enough room for a queen-size bed and some upper cabinets. Underneath the bed, there's plenty of space for clothes, hiking gear, and other belongings. Last but not least, the bathroom includes a nice shower, a sink with storage underneath, a round mirror, and an RV toilet.
On the roof, you'll see an 800-watt solar panel array and two AC units. The bus also comes with an extended deck and a massive garage, which is perfect for their scooters and other items that don't really have a place inside the vehicle.
Kyle and Naomi offered a tour of their Skoolie to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. Check out the video attached down below to find out more about them and Shutter Speed.
