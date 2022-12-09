Guy Converts Old School Bus Into a Functional Tiny Home on Wheels

Compared to van conversions, Skoolies offer a little bit more wiggle room. This bus was transformed into a practical tiny home on wheels that packs all the amenities. It includes a dinette, a living room that can be converted into a bedroom, a well-equipped kitchen, a bathroom, and a spacious rear bedroom!
You're looking at a cleverly converted 1996 International 3800 Thomas school bus. Henrik started working on the project in 2019. In total, he spent 2500 hours converting the old vehicle into an amazing Skoolie that offers him the freedom to roam. Most of the furniture was built by him. He basically turned the interior of the bus into a functional little home that provides all the comfort he needs.
His mobile dwelling doesn’t feel small at all, and it offers tons of storage. Plus, it includes numerous space-saving solutions. You’ll notice that at the front is a dinette with two seats and a table and a living room with a large couch. This is a multifunctional space that can be turned into a bedroom. The table drops down, and the sofa folds into a bed. These two combine to create a generous sleeping space that comes in handy when Henrik has guests over.
There’s also a wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm and cozy. Next to this multi-use living area, you’ll find a well-equipped kitchen. It features a large stainless steel sink, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a small fridge, and a spacious countertop. It also has numerous drawers and cabinets, and it even includes a pull-out pantry.
The bathroom in this Skoolie is compact, but it does come with a shower and a cassette toilet. The bedroom is at the rear, and it has a bed that raises up to provide plenty of storage. There are also some upper cabinets and shelves. Next to the bedroom, you’ll also spot a closet – that’s where Henrik keeps his clothes.
At the back of the bus, you’ll see a pretty spacious garage that can be used to store away stuff that don’t necessarily belong inside the little house on wheels. The Skoolie has a roof deck that Henry uses whenever he wants to spend some time outside and admire the views.
He has enough space up there to even mount a tent and extend the overall living space of his mobile home. Henrik can climb on the roof via the ladder mounted at the rear or by using one of the two hatches. The vehicle also comes with two 400-watt solar panels, and it carries 106 gallons (400 liters) of fresh water.
The Skoolie was recently featured on the Alternative House YouTube channel. You can watch the clip attached down below to find out more about this bus turned tiny home on wheels.
His mobile dwelling doesn’t feel small at all, and it offers tons of storage. Plus, it includes numerous space-saving solutions. You’ll notice that at the front is a dinette with two seats and a table and a living room with a large couch. This is a multifunctional space that can be turned into a bedroom. The table drops down, and the sofa folds into a bed. These two combine to create a generous sleeping space that comes in handy when Henrik has guests over.
There’s also a wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm and cozy. Next to this multi-use living area, you’ll find a well-equipped kitchen. It features a large stainless steel sink, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a small fridge, and a spacious countertop. It also has numerous drawers and cabinets, and it even includes a pull-out pantry.
The bathroom in this Skoolie is compact, but it does come with a shower and a cassette toilet. The bedroom is at the rear, and it has a bed that raises up to provide plenty of storage. There are also some upper cabinets and shelves. Next to the bedroom, you’ll also spot a closet – that’s where Henrik keeps his clothes.
At the back of the bus, you’ll see a pretty spacious garage that can be used to store away stuff that don’t necessarily belong inside the little house on wheels. The Skoolie has a roof deck that Henry uses whenever he wants to spend some time outside and admire the views.
He has enough space up there to even mount a tent and extend the overall living space of his mobile home. Henrik can climb on the roof via the ladder mounted at the rear or by using one of the two hatches. The vehicle also comes with two 400-watt solar panels, and it carries 106 gallons (400 liters) of fresh water.
The Skoolie was recently featured on the Alternative House YouTube channel. You can watch the clip attached down below to find out more about this bus turned tiny home on wheels.