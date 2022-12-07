This Off-Grid Skoolie Is a Feature-Rich Tiny Home on Wheels, Can Be Yours

Although it’s only 25-ft-long, this converted school bus doesn’t feel small at all. The Skoolie includes all the practical amenities you need to live and travel in comfort. It has a well-appointed kitchen, a dinette, a living room, a bedroom, and a compact bathroom. Moreover, it comes with off-grid capabilities, so you can unplug and get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The owners converted the bus, a 1997 Thomas International 3800, into an amenity-rich tiny home on wheels to travel for a full year across the country. It has been a fantastic year for them, but you know what they say: “all good things must come to an end.” Since they are planning to downsize, they’re working on a second build that is smaller.
So they’re giving away the Skoolie. The bus, although it measures 25 ft (8 meters) in length, doesn’t feel overwhelmingly cramped. It has a nice interior stacked with amenities. You’ll notice that it comes with a nice kitchen that is equipped with a two-burner propane cooktop, a microwave, a chest-style fridge, and a large sink.
There’s plenty of storage space provided by several cabinets and drawers. You’ll also see a TV that’s positioned right across a couch. That’s where the living room is positioned. The dinette is next to this area, and it can seat four people. Then you have the bedroom, which includes a full-size bed and several upper cabinets.
The bus even comes with a bathroom. Although compact, it has all the necessities. Inside, you’ll find a fixed shower and a composting toilet. Other features included in the Skoolie are a 95-gallon (360-liter) freshwater tank and a 55-gallon (208-liter) greywater one. On the roof, it has a 600-watt solar panel array that allows travelers to live off the grid whenever they want.
This converted school bus was listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $39,000.
