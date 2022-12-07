This Off-Grid Skoolie Is a Feature-Rich Tiny Home on Wheels, Can Be Yours

Although it’s only 25-ft-long, this converted school bus doesn’t feel small at all. The Skoolie includes all the practical amenities you need to live and travel in comfort. It has a well-appointed kitchen, a dinette, a living room, a bedroom, and a compact bathroom. Moreover, it comes with off-grid capabilities, so you can unplug and get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

9 photos