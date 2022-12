This Off-Grid Skoolie Is a Feature-Rich Tiny Home on Wheels, Can Be Yours

The owners converted the bus, a 1997 Thomas International 3800, into an amenity-rich tiny home on wheels to travel for a full year across the country. It has been a fantastic year for them, but you know what they say: “all good things must come to an end.” Since they are planning to downsize, they’re working on a second build that is smaller.So they’re giving away the Skoolie . The bus, although it measures 25 ft (8 meters) in length, doesn’t feel overwhelmingly cramped. It has a nice interior stacked with amenities. You’ll notice that it comes with a nice kitchen that is equipped with a two-burner propane cooktop, a microwave, a chest-style fridge, and a large sink.There’s plenty of storage space provided by several cabinets and drawers. You’ll also see a TV that’s positioned right across a couch. That’s where the living room is positioned. The dinette is next to this area, and it can seat four people. Then you have the bedroom, which includes a full-size bed and several upper cabinets.The bus even comes with a bathroom. Although compact, it has all the necessities. Inside, you’ll find a fixed shower and a composting toilet. Other features included in the Skoolie are a 95-gallon (360-liter) freshwater tank and a 55-gallon (208-liter) greywater one. On the roof, it has a 600-watt solar panel array that allows travelers to live off the grid whenever they want.This converted school bus was listed on the Tiny House Listings website , and it’s asking for $39,000.