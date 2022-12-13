Nissan Pathfinder Ignores Rugged Rock Creek, Settles Down for CGI Shadow Line

Nissan might be focused on going all-in on Canada’s 2023 Montreal Auto Show with its full lineup, but that is just the real world. The imaginative virtual realm, meanwhile, has nothing but Pathfinder love.
The fifth generation (R35) of the compact-then-mid-size Pathfinder continued on the novel trail of unibody crossover SUV lifestyle set by its predecessor when it was presented back in early 2021 for the 2022 model year. Now rocking the 2023MY drabs, the Pathfinder continues to find new ways of expressing itself.
Over in Australia, it brought the power of its 271-hp 3.5-liter V6 engine, optional four-wheel drive, and no less than 16 cup holders (because who doesn’t need additional places to safely store your favorite sugar/hot/cold beverage?). But at home in the United States (remember, it’s produced at the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee), it is all about the novel, rugged Rock Creek lifestyle, even when hitting the 2022 Rebelle Rally.
But what happens when one does not seek to live an adventurous, overlanding-focused lifestyle? Maybe, for some, the style of a mall crawler is more than enough to stand out in a crowd. Even better if there’s an option for murdered-out attire. Well, no worries, somebody will have you covered, even if only digitally.
So, here is Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who probably thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with the fresh 2023 Nissan Pathfinder. And the pixel master spares no digital expenses, gifting the black, unsuspecting crossover SUV a black grille, black lettering, his signature CGI ‘Shadow Line’ chrome-removal treatment, plus a couple of other nifty virtual tricks to make it even darker and menacing.
The latter include a lowered suspension setting, plus the addition of a couple of fresh, humongous aftermarket-style wheel setups. So, which variant (if any) should get our CGI hall pass?
