Next-Gen Nissan GT-R Rendered by Accident Looks Meaner Than Ever

There's a lot of talk around the next generation of Nissan's iconic GT-R sports model. To be fair, that's partly because it's such an important nameplate of the automotive industry, but also because the Japanese carmaker is giving us so much time to think about it.
It's not like Nissan hasn't tried to hide the model's age by releasing not one but two facelifts, yet the charade can't go on indefinitely. Had it been any other model than the mighty Godzilla, the 15 years it's about to reach would have been enough to render it completely useless next to its competitors. In some ways, it kind of is (the days when its acceleration used to terrorize much more expensive cars are gone) but seeing a GT-R out on the street still feels like an occasion.
The next-gen Nissan GT-R is going to have to be something special. It'll likely come with hybrid power just to make sure it can deliver some of that instant punch that comes with an electric motor, and we'd be surprised if it housed anything other than a twin-turbo V6 engine under its hood because, well, tradition dictates it.
Other rumors we prefer not to think about suggest the next-gen GT-R will be a mere evolution of the current one. It's said it will use updated versions of its chassis and engine which, even though there's nothing wrong with either of those two, it's not what Godzilla lovers would like to hear.
However, even if this evolutionist worst-case scenario proves to be correct, we can still drown our sorrows in the hope the revolution will come from its design. Old platform or not, there is nothing keeping Nissan's pencil-wielders from coming up with a stunning-looking car.
Chinese designer Shaobo Meng proves you can even do that by accident. No, he didn't set out to sketch a vacuum cleaner and came up with a car, but neither did his project have anything to do with Nissan. And yet, if you look at the renderings, I think we can all agree that what we're seeing is a very valiant attempt at drawing the next GT-R.
The sports car is actually meant for a video game and bears the name of a fictive brand called "Hades", yet the proportions, as well as some design cues, just scream "Nissan GT-R". If there was one thing I'd like different is that rear wing which is just too massive. Other than that, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better way to bring the GT-R into the third decade of this century.
