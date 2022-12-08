Nissan's Go-Anywhere 2023 Pathfinder Hits Australia With V6 Power and 16 Cup Holders

More on this:

1 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Set to Take on the Desert in 2022 Rebelle Rally

2 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Promises Off-Pavement Capability

3 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Gearing Up for Launch Down Under, Boasts Semi-Autonomous Driving

4 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Becomes More Adventurous With New Rock Creek Edition

5 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 Recalled Over Missing Bolt