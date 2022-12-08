Nissan's Go-Anywhere 2023 Pathfinder Hits Australia With V6 Power and 16 Cup Holders

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder has officially touched down in Australia, in five well-equipped trim levels, with two- and four-wheel drive, and a single powertrain choice.
Pricing starts at AU$54,190 (US$36,333) for the ST 2WD, AU$61,790 (US$41,428) for the ST-L 4WD, AU$65,910 (US$44,190) for the Ti 2WD, AU$70,030 (US$46,953) for the Ti 4WD, and AU$80,227 (US$53,790) for the Ti-L 4WD. It has seating for seven or eight, with 205 liters (7.2 cu-ft) behind the third row, and no less than 16 cup holders scattered throughout the interior, next to other storage spaces.
The base model is offered with seating for eight, 9-inch infotainment system, 7-inch driver display, 10.8-inch head-up display, power-adjustable front seats with heating, tri-zone air-con, digital radio, reversing camera, parking sensors, 18-inch alloys, and others.
Choosing the ST-L will get you rear privacy windows, LED front fog lamps, an electric tailgate, roof rails, remote engine start with pre-cooling and pre-heating, semi-autonomous driving system, and additional safety gear. The Ti adds heated rear seats with leather accents, Bose premium audio, more USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Finally, the Ti-L comes with 20-inch wheels, chrome side moldings, panoramic sunroof, metal front kick plates, rain-sensing wipers, ventilated front seats, semi-aniline quilted leather accents, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a few other features.
Powering the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is a 3.5-liter V6 engine, hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission that is lighter than the previous CVT. It develops 202 kW (275 ps / 271 hp) at 6,400 rpm, and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft) of torque at 4,800 rpm, and returns 10 l/100 km (23.5 mpg US) on average in the two-wheel drive models, and 10.5 l/100 km (22.4 mpg US) when it comes to the all-wheel drive derivatives. The carbon dioxide emissions are rated at 234 and 245 g/km respectively.
