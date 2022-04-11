2023 Nissan Pathfinder Becomes More Adventurous With New Rock Creek Edition

Introduced last year, the new-gen Nissan Pathfinder family has grown to include the Rock Creek Edition. Boasting enhanced looks, technical upgrades, and more power over stock, it will launch in a few months.
Marketed as a ride designed for customers seeking a higher level of fun off the beaten path without sacrificing the comfort and convenience features. It sports exclusive changes up front, with the blacked-out V-motion grille and mesh insert. In addition, customers will have to choose between four two-tone exterior finishes and six mono-tone ones.
‘Rock Creek’ badging is included, and the special version of the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder rides on 18-inch wheels, wrapped in all-terrain tires. A jacked-up suspension is part of the technical upgrades, together with the tubular roof rack that increases its hauling ability, supporting up to 220 pounds (100 kg).
Inside, the Pathfinder Rock Creek has a combination of leatherette and fabric upholstery. Moreover, it features orange contrast stitching on the seats, center console, door cards, steering wheel, and instrument panel. The Intelligent Around View Monitor with Off-Road Mode is offered at no extra cost here, and speaking of standard gear, it also includes LED fog lamps, second-row captain’s chairs, tow hitch receiver and harness, and others. The four-wheel drive system is on deck too.
The final upgrade represents a minor power boost over the regular Pathfinder, with the new Rock Creek Edition having 295 hp and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm) of torque to play with, on premium gas. Without the revised fuel mapping, the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine produces 284 hp and 259 lb-ft (351 Nm).
Nissan says that the 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek will go on sale in late summer, with pricing to be announced in due course, but before then, it can be admired at the 2022 New York Auto Show until the end of next week.
