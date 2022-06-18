Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Concept Car Snatches 2022 Car Design Award

A Japanese car designed in Europe? Yes! Created by the team at Toyota ED2 (ED Square) in Nice, the Compact Cruiser EV was first unveiled last December at the Mega Web in Tokyo.
The company's research into electric vehicles has been going on for more than 30 years, and now a line can be drawn. Engineers have come to the conclusion that after the initial contact phase with electric vehicles, people will want zero-emission cars that speak about them and express their lifestyle, and the Compact Cruiser EV meets these desires.
The target audience for the Compact Cruiser EV is young, urban professionals who live in urban environments and enjoy active outdoor leisure interests.
The concept's starting point is undoubtedly Toyota's off-road heritage. So it should come as no surprise that the EV will have all-wheel drive, allowing it to travel on any type of road surface. Its rugged exterior borrows a number of styling cues from the legendary first-generation Land Cruiser, including an iconic off-road silhouette and rugged body sections.
At the front is a covered grille with the brand's name in large letters. The LED headlights are drawn in the shape of the letter C, and there are several light blocks in the middle for adaptive lighting. You can also see the bumper shield extended over the front bumper, giving the Compact Cruiser EV a rugged off-road look.
Also from the rendered images, we can tell that the windshield is mounted at a right angle of almost 90 degrees, and the wheels have a retro design. Completing the off-road look are the roof rails.
Established in 1984, the Car Design Award is divided into three categories: Production Vehicles, Concept Vehicles, and Brand Design language and Overall Consistency.
Winners of the Car Design Award are selected by an international jury of 11 experts representative of some of the most prestigious automotive magazines in the world.
