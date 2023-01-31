Choose Your Virtual 2024 Nissan GT-R Venom: Shooting Brake or Convertible GT?

For many old-school automotive enthusiasts, Nissan is not that Japanese automaker that kickstarted the compact CUV craziness with the Qashqai or the affordable EV trend with the Leaf hatch.
Instead, the Asian carmaker is better known among diehard fans as the brand that opposed the Toyota Land Cruiser with the Patrol and the marque that gave us some of the greatest JDM-style sports cars of all time. Those would be the slightly more affordable Z series on one hand, and the high-performance sports car/grand tourer Skyline GT-R and R35 GT-R on the other (instead of lotion).
Of course, anyone with a bit of automotive love can easily wax lyrical about the five generations of Skyline GT-R models that started life in 1969 and ended in 2002 with the glorious R34 iteration. Luckily, Nissan is still keeping everyone on their toes with the modern R35 reinvention that appeared back in late 2007 on the production line and has never abandoned the market ever since.
Through successive upgrades and limited-edition series, Nissan has kept the 2+2 two-door coupe with AWD and a 3.8-liter twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 entirely relevant, just like Dodge managed to do with the third Challenger if you need any other positive example of equally long-running sports cars. Only Nissan has seemingly no intentions of abandoning the ICE lifestyle and they just presented the latest updates for the 2024 model year.
The fresh GT-R has premiered with refreshed aero goodies, the return of the T-spec special edition, exclusive heritage paint options, and the same 565 or 600-hp options for the powertrain. Additionally, the official photo reel seemed like CGI, so is anyone wondering how come the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists has taken a liking for the upgraded 2024 Nissan GT-R? Some even made (perhaps involuntary) fun of the digital-like atmosphere of the OEM photo batch with a shoddy Nismo redesign that still found enough fans to appreciate its quirky qualities.
But the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media is way more serious and has another quick series in the making. It concerns the CGI transformations of the 2024 GT-R into a couple of vastly different body styles. So, by the way, consider yourself warned – one might start running around amock screaming in outrage after seeing the Nissan grand tourer morph into a summer-dwelling convertible or a hunting-estate two-door Shooting Brake!
Well, as always, beauty is solely in the eye of the beholder. This is probably why I also went through ‘all the trouble’ of stitching together the hypothetical 2024 Nissan GT-R Shooting Brake and Convertible alongside regular front- and rear three-quarters POVs of the real car. And I told you all that just so that no one mistakes all four pics for CGIs because it would be totally understandable if anyone did.
