2024 Nissan GT-R Gets Updated T-Spec, Boasts Better Aero & Iconic Paints

The R35 is not dead, so let us all line up and shout: ‘long live the Nissan GT-R.’ Now with refreshed aerodynamics, the return of the T-spec special edition, and exclusive heritage paint choices, among others.
Frankly, it would be entirely excusable if not everyone remembered the date when the current, sixth generation of the Nissan GT-R nameplate went into production. After all, some of its youngest fans were not even born yet in December 2007 when the Japanese automaker kicked off manufacturing. Ironies aside, the 2024 model year of the seemingly eternal R35 Nissan GT-R has been (finally) announced, and the goodies are probably worthy of its ‘15th anniversary.’
Called by Nissan “the pinnacle of high-performance engineering,” the 2024 GT-R does not come with modified specifications as they probably already feel they reached the summit. Anyway, the GT-R still “thrillingly combines a high horsepower engine with impressive handling and useful technology for everyday driving.” The new model year brings with it “in-depth enhancements” that touch on the aerodynamics, the styling, and the collectible goodies.
As such, the first things to notice are the refreshed front and rear styling, the “new rear wing designs,” as well as the apparition of the optional Nismo package bringing some exclusive wheels and an onslaught of carbon fiber elements. Going forward, the 2024 GT-R will be offered in just three trims. One is the regular GT-R Premium which features the same 565-horsepower and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) 3.8-liter VR38DETT V6 mill, AWD, plus just a six-speed dual-clutch sequential transaxle transmission.
The intermediary grade sees the return of the T-spec special edition that builds on the Premium and adds GT-R Nismo carbon brakes, 20 inch gold-painted Nismo Rays forged wheels, Nismo-enhanced Vehicle Dynamic Control, a dark Mori Green upholstery shade, plus two exclusive body colors. Those are revivals of true R34 icons – the Millennium Jade from the GT-R V-Spec II Nür and Midnight Purple from the GT-R V-Spec.
Last, but not least, comes the 600 hp GT-R Nismo, which gains the new Nismo Appearance Package with red-accented Rays, a clear coat for the carbon fiber hood, plus a unique engine cover style. The Nismo also gets its bespoke shade, a subtle Stealth Gray. One final note regarding the GT-R Nismo is that Nissan has added a front-limited-slip differential to work with the standard ATTESA ET-S all-wheel-drive system.
As far as creature comforts are concerned, the Japanese carmaker fits the upgraded GT-R with a standard NissanConnect infotainment system rocking a rather small 8-inch touchscreen, but at least it features Apple CarPlay, a navi system, HD radio, and SiriusXM, plus the GT-R specific driving data (from coolant and oil temp to a lap timer), as well as an 11-speaker Bose audio system with ANC, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.
