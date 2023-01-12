Third-Gen Nissan Qashqai Arrives Down Under Solely With 1.3T From AUD 33,890

After the great performance in Europe and UK last year, Nissan is ready to conquer yet another crucial market with the all-new Qashqai – and hopefully, North America will be next after that.
The third generation of the ubiquitous compact crossover SUV that is at least in part responsible (a hero or a villain, depending on your POV) for the advent of CUVs around the world was launched in early 2021. After slowly conquering Europe with its modern looks and upgraded CMF-CD architecture shared with the latest Nissan Rogue (X-Trail) and fresh Renault Austral, Nissan’s Qashqai is ready to move in the land Down Under.
Last year’s highest-selling British-built vehicle, as production takes place solely at NMUK (Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK) in Sunderland, is also known as the Nissan Rogue Sport in the United States. But the $24,960 Rogue Sport is not equally fresh, so here is hoping that after Australia, the Japanese automaker thinks about putting up North America next on Qashqai’s expansion chart.
Anyway, in the land Down Under, the all-new third iteration of the Nissan Qashqai is promised to be roomier than ever, well motorized with a new turbo gasoline engine, and overall “the small SUV that’s big on everything that matters,” according to Adam Paterson, Managing Director Nissan Australia. At least for now, the 2023 Nissan Qashqai for Australia is offered solely with the base 1.3-liter HR13DDT turbocharged gasoline engine that was fine-tuned to deliver 110 kW/147.5 hp plus 250 Nm/184 lb-ft, and is hooked to “a new generation X-Tronic CVT.”
No less than 13 hues are available, including some dual-tone combinations between Fuji Sunset Red, Ceramic Gray, Pearl Black, and Ivory Pearl matched to Pearl Black or a Gun Metallic roof. Inside the cabin, depending on trim, customers can have a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen, a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, plus a 10.8-inch HUD. The grades range from the base ST to ST+ (with or without dual-tone paint), ST-L (+/- two-tone appearance), and Ti with monotone or two-tone looks.
Prices kick off at an MSRP (“do not include premium paint, statutory charges or other on-road costs.”) of AUD33,890 – which is the equivalent of around $23,358 at the current exchange rates. The most expensive (Ti with two-tone) Qashqai, meanwhile, starts from AUD47,890/$33,010. As is habitual these days, safety is of paramount importance, and Nissan brings its “class-leading Intelligent Mobility suite of safety technologies” along for the ride, including the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection or the ProPILOT driver assist system.
Other noteworthy highlights, according to Nissan, are the new suspension and steering that enhance both ride comfort and handling, along with the overall increase in dimensions. The latter enhances practicality, with the new Qashqai capable of towing up to 1.5 tonnes (3,307 lbs.) and sporting a boot of 429 liters (15.15 cubic ft.) or 418L (14.76) when talking about the Ti grade that also has a standard subwoofer for the audio system.
