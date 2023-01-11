Couple Will Try To Get From the North Pole to the South Pole in an Electric Nissan Ariya

Many people still consider electric vehicles unfit for longer trips because they take a lot of time to recharge, and charging opportunities are sometimes lacking. A British couple is trying to prove the opposite by driving an electric Nissan Ariya from the North Pole to the South Pole, a 27,000-km journey.
If you ask people why they still avoid buying an electric vehicle, chances are they would mention the limited range and the long time needed to recharge as the key reasons. The high prices and the limited charging infrastructure are likely two other reasons to postpone joining the EV revolution. With such preconceptions, it’s no wonder people still mock electric vehicles as “not real cars.”
Nissan tries to change this perception with the most unlikely challenge: going pole to pole in an electric vehicle. This is a 27,000-km (16,777-mile) journey, which has never been attempted before in any kind of vehicle. The Japanese carmaker partnered with the British adventurer Chris Ramsey and his wife, Julie Ramsey, and put a Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE on the table to demonstrate that electric vehicles can be as good as any other at taking long trips.
If you’re unfamiliar with the Ramseys, they are the couple that took a Nissan Leaf on a 56-day journey from the United Kingdom to Siberia in 2017. Because a similar trip is not possible today for obvious reasons, the couple will attempt a pole-to-pole expedition, which is arguably more challenging. For this, they will use a heavily modified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE, toughened up to resist the most extreme conditions from pole to pole and everything in between.
Nissan will fit the Ariya e-4ORCE with a custom rugged exterior, complete with raised suspension and flared wheel arches to accommodate larger off-road tires. The additional protective plates are aimed at offering protection in the most extreme conditions. The Ariya and its crew will likely face torrential rains, mud fields, steep mountains, and temperatures ranging from -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit) to 30 degrees Celsius (86 F) in its path.
The car is not yet ready, although Nissan promised to reveal it in February, about a month before the pole-to-pole adventure is planned to start. The 27,000-km journey will follow the American continents from the northernmost regions of Canada all the way to Antarctica. The e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system is crucial in completing the trip, thanks to its impressive “balance between powerful performance and unprecedented control.”
If you’re wondering how on Earth the Ramseys will be able to charge the Ariya during their trip, don’t forget they’ve already accomplished a similar feat with a less competent EV. Whenever an electrical grid and charging infrastructure are in place, the couple will use them. Solar and wind energy will be used to charge the battery for the broad swathes of land and ice where electricity does not exist. Since Ariya has a 65-kWh battery, it might take a while to recharge, but it will eventually have enough charge to continue the trip.
