Custom Nissan Ariya EV To Embark on 17,000-Mile Expedition From North Pole to South Pole

Come next March, a fully electric Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE crossover will travel all the way from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole with Scottish adventurer Chris Ramsey behind the wheel, covering some 27,000 km (17,000 miles) across several regions and continents.
Ramsey will drive the specially equipped Nissan from the Arctic through North, Central and South America, before eventually arriving in Antarctica. This is the first such undertaking to feature an all-electric passenger vehicle.
“We’re proud to announce our partnership with Chris Ramsey and the Pole to Pole expedition team,” stated Nissan marketing & sales executive VP, Asako Hoshino.
“The all-new, all-electric Ariya crossover SUV enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. And with e-4ORCE control technology providing enhanced stability and traction on a variety of surfaces, we know it will be the perfect partner for Chris and his team on their challenging all-electric journey.”
Of course, in order to handle the freezing Arctic and Antarctic conditions, Ramsey’s Ariya will be heavily modified, starting with a custom exterior body kit, followed by upgraded wheels, tires and suspension. It could also feature a set of custom roof lights, which would come in handy in regions where there’s no artificial lighting of any kind.
While driving through the Americas, a second, unmodified Nissan Ariya crossover will act as a support vehicle. This car’s journey will end as soon as Ramsey reaches treacherous Antarctic terrain.
As far as Ramsey is concerned, this isn’t his first endurance rodeo, as he’s been adventuring in electric vehicles for over a decade now. Back in 2017, he and his wife, Julie, became the first team to complete the Mongol Rally in an EV, travelling over 16,000 km (10,000 miles) in a Nissan LEAF.
“Our mission is to show that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest of environments – from the bitter cold of the poles to the hot and humid jungles of South America and illustrate that they are exhilarating to drive whilst meeting the daily demands of drivers around the world. It’s fantastic to see such an important and innovative global brand partner with our expedition,” said Ramsey.
