Nissan Performed 400 Safety Tests to Make Sure the Ariya EV Protects Those On Board

With the world taking an electrified approach to personal transportation, it's vital that manufacturers innovate not only drivetrain capabilities but also the safety of vehicles. One of the brands placing safety at its forefront is Nissan. The Japanese carmaker reveals the trials and tribulations the Nissan Ariya was put through before market launch, in order to prevent injuries in the event of a crash.
Back in November 2021, Nissan unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, its long-term vision for empowering mobility and creating a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world. It also supports Nissan's goal of achieving carbon neutrality across the life cycle of its operations and products by 2050.
Each vehicle is thoroughly tested to meet the highest safety standards to meet this goal. The company aims to reduce the occurrence of deaths from accidents in Nissan cars, including EVs.
The tests the Ariya went through included frontal, side, rear, and passenger impact collisions and were carried out by a team of engineers at the Nissan Technical Center in Atsugi, Japan. "More than 100 data points are evaluated on the Ariya," Gen Tanabe of Nissan's Passive Safety Evaluation Group explained.
Ariya's design, specifically its body and cabin structure, allows for efficient absorption of impact, with the sole intention of keeping its driver and passengers safe at all times.
Engineers from the Passive Safety Evaluation Group used test dummies of varying sizes and body types to measure how passengers are impacted in case of a crash. They were fitted with multiple sensors that recorded simulated injury levels in critical areas of the body. The impact on the vehicle's body and structural components was also thoroughly analyzed.
Lots of the testing procedures used for the Nissan Leaf have been adapted for the Ariya, further building on the brand's ample knowledge of electric mobility and EVs. The company has thus set its own safety standards, and it claims they often surpass those required by regulators.
Both active and passive safety measures have been implemented to ensure the optimum safety of vehicle occupants in all kinds of scenarios. Of course, the goal is to prevent and, when necessary, minimize injuries and damage.
The Nissan Ariya has also been awarded a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme). The 2023 model has a starting MSRP of $43,190 (€40,491) in the United States and comes in several configurations, including FWD and AWD versions. The standard electrical crossover has a total driving range of up to 348 km (216 miles).
As Nissan doubled down on electric mobility, we can expect their EV range to grow in the near future. Upcoming vehicles will undoubtedly benefit from the insights gained from the all-electric Leaf and Ariya.
