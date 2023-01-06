Pack of Digital R36 Nissan GT-R Supercars Dwell Around Flaunting Ritzy Shades

The Japanese automaker made a bold move in early 1969 when it first introduced the K/PGC10 Nissan Skyline GT-R as the high-performance version of the Skyline series. And the rest is history, both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
The GT-R series has had quite a handful of nicknames over the years. The original is now lovingly known as ‘Hakosuka,’ while the ultra-short-lived KPGC110 successor, produced in less than 200 examples solely during the 1973 model year, is now the ‘Kenmeri’ Skyline.
Of course, the one that stuck and is known all around the world is ‘Godzilla’ (after the titular Toho fictional monster), which came around just in time for the R32’s introduction back in 1989. And, of course, the rest is in the automotive history books, including the major cult following of the series. The latter is so great that it allowed Nissan (also with numerous updates and upgrades) to retain the shorter-named R35 for more than a decade and a half since production started in December 2007.
Alas, everything and anything still grows long in the tooth, so maybe it is time for the Japanese company to contemplate the necessity of a new generation. If not, no worries, as some folks will take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here courtesy of the virtual artist better known as hycade on social media, who loves his most recent CGI creation so much that he cannot stop from showing it off on repeated occasions.
So, after digitally traveling the world for Euro stuff like the Audi RS 8 sedan and Avant, JDM ideas such as a Honda NSX with a signature body kit, or even an unofficial 2024 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, he finally settled on a major crush for imagining the next-generation ‘R36’ Nissan GT-R. The initial version was not at all sad because it had blue attire and also posed for the CGI camera dressed up in a light gray shade.
Alas, that was not all, of course. There was also the widebody atmosphere and the lowered attitude to account for, naturally. But perhaps the author was not satisfied with the limited number of depicted shades. So, next, he set out on a quest for a cool paintjob reel, complete with a purple shade that would make any Mopar aficionado go Plum Crazy over it, a burgundy dye that looked like it was aged in fine wine barrels, as well as an orange color that was subtler than the norm.
But wait, as that was not all. There is also a second digital video feature embedded below, and this is where it gets crowded with a fresh CGI pack of R36 Nissan GT-Rs. As it turns out, no one was missing – not even the black, red, turquoise, or silver examples!
