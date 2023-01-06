Modern Ford Bronco Lightning EV Is CGI-Linked to the 1990s, Would O.J. Approve?

Ford just released its overall 2022 sales, and things did not look so great with a 2.2% drop in total deliveries against 2021. Alas, there were some positive highlights.
For example, the F-Series continued to rank supreme among trucks, retaining its throne for the 46th consecutive year. The company was also the second highest-grossing automaker in terms of EVs, and its SUVs were among the few to post some positive sales values.
Naturally, chief among them was the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco, which probably has enough pent-up demand to last it this entire generation. It tallied no less than 117,057 units overall last year, which was a 234% increase over 2021! Of course, that might give people some neat ideas, both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
So, here is Jim, the pixel master artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who seemingly decided to play against both of his CGI strengths - modern and classic virtual design projects – which combined at the same time to give us this “boxy jawn,” aka the two-door EV Ford Bronco Lightning. Of course, it is not very hard to see what exactly is going on here.
For starters, the author admits that to him, a Bronco will always be what “Ford gave us in the 1980s and 1990s.” Put plainly, he refers to the second through fifth generations, when the nameplate morphed from a compact SUV produced on a dedicated platform (interestingly, the current mid-size evolution takes exactly after that strategy) to a full-size three-door SUV adapted directly from the F-Series and retconned to fight against the Chevy K5 Blazer, Dodge Ramcharger, or the Jeep Cherokee.
As for this modern Ford Bronco Lightning, it mixes like a champ the brawny full-size 1980s/1990s SUV attitude (if this were a white Bronco, we would probably see O.J. Simpson’s ‘Juice’ persona give it the thumbs up of approval) but remains faithful enough to contemporary automotive ethos by borrowing the Lightning platform instead of the ICE architecture of the current F-150 generation.
What that means, more precisely – yet entirely hypothetically, unfortunately – is that we are looking at a Bronco SUV that abandoned the 300-hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four turbo, 330-hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, and 400-hp Bronco Raptor lifestyle in favor of some EV thunder and Lightning. As such, it would presumably use a base configuration with no less than 452 hp and a 98-kWh battery pack.
Or maybe even a 580-hp and 131 kWh bundle if the digital content creator went straight to the top of the Ford F-150 Lightning family of powertrains. So, what do you think, is this redesign of the reinvented sixth-gen Ford Bronco worthy of our CGI hall pass, or is the OEM version better, at least for now?
