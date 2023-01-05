1968 Charger R/T Thinks Orange Dodges Are Cool, In CGI-to-Reality Fashion

Though unrelated to the ongoing CES 2023, Dodge’s ‘Last Call’ automotive festival will soon take place on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and premiere the final special edition 2023 Charger or Challenger.
Expectations are as high as the moon regarding the potential for high-performance collector madness, even if we still do not know which model series will be treated to the ultimate ICE-powered ‘Last Call’ special edition. If I were a gambler, which I am not, my money would be on both going down in gas-powered history before the Banshee EV-powered Dodge Charger SRT Daytona Concept’s production version takes over in an orderly, fully electric fashion.
So, as the sun sets upon Dodge’s ICE-powered muscle cars, what can be done to keep the ICE flame lit? Well, not much across the real world, as the Stellantis corner-office gods have set the EV path in front of the renowned American brand. As such, many have taken shelter in the past, including across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
Among them, there is also a rare breed of digital content creators who allow their customers to visualize an upcoming build project before even taking a tool out of the rack to get down with the restoration, rebuild, and upgrade process. In between those projects, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, also loves to take us on many wishful thinking journeys of discovery.
And just before New Year’s Eve, he cooked up an “Orange Camaro with some body work rolling down the streets.” The question about the lowered and wider ‘Maro that was dropped on a classic set of chrome aftermarket wheels (and also had blue, contrasting brake calipers) was pretty straightforward. So, the author asked if we “think it will make it in time for dinner before the end of the year?” Well, only the pixel master knows the answer to that, but it seems that something from that CGI dream stuck.
Thus, the initial project for 2023 has much of the same coordinates, albeit with a few interesting twists. For example, the gorgeous orange paintjob is again making us think of long, hot summer days – now also with a couple of subtle black stripes wrapped around the back of the car. The slammed attitude is also pretty obvious. Yet on this occasion, the chromed and polished wheels (with matching Wilwood brake calipers and cross-drilled rotors) are tucked deep inside the wheel wells and there is no widebody atmosphere.
Oh, and not to mention this is a Mopar representative, now. Even better, we are dealing with a feisty 1968 Dodge Charger R/T from the second generation (with that gorgeous full-width grille and hidden headlights) that will morph from CGI to reality! Can you imagine all that orange rolling down some real streets?
