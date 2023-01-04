Dodge ‘Last Call’ Festival Set for Las Vegas, but It’s Not Related to CES 2023

The event takes place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20th, 2023, and instead will be used to introduce the delayed seventh and final ‘Last Call’ special edition vehicle.
Last summer, Stellantis took a swing at Mopar ICE enthusiasts with the news that Chrysler and Dodge’s Hemi V8 will be no more. Actually, the Chrysler 300C got a last hurrah in the form of the 2023 300C sedan powered by the 6.4-liter 392ci mill with 485 hp and 644 Nm (475 lb-ft) to the tune of just 2,200 collectible units.
Luckily for Dodge fans, they got a slightly better deal. Unfortunately, the end is near for the ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models, too. As such, once the 2023 model year production ends, the Stellantis brands will embark on a novel, sustainable, and fully electric journey. But until that happens, there is still a little bit of time. And Dodge was wise to use every moment it had at its disposal.
So, back in late summer last year, during the carmaker’s speed week, they announced no less than seven limited-edition ‘Last Call’ special Dodges for both the Charger and Challenger nameplates. Six models have already been thrown into the open to measure their prowess, and there is even a ‘horsepower locator’ to help customers find these elusive collectibles a bit easier, complete with pricing.
Now that CES 2023 is underway, we expected something for Las Vegas from Dodge. Alas, we got the period and event wrong, as the company has recently announced a Dodge ‘Last Call’ performance festival programmed for March 20, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This is also where the company will finally celebrate the final, ultimate 2023 Dodge ‘Last Call’ special-edition model, which was originally slated for SEMA 2023, but got delayed due to pesky supply issues.
This will be an important threshold for Dodge, as it marks “the end of one era — the last of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in their current Hemi-powered forms — and the birth of a new Dodge era of electrified muscle.” Naturally, that means the now-ubiquitous Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, “the brand’s future vision of electrified muscle, will (also) be on display in Las Vegas.” Hopefully, maybe they can do one even better and preview the production version, as well.
But that remains to be seen. What is certain is that Stellantis was keen on allowing Dodge to have its final ICE hurrah without limits. So, at the festival, one should expect stuff like drag racing (on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway), Dodge Thrill Rides, a car show, celebrity appearances, as well as a post-event afterglow, and more. Even better, the reveal is open to the public.
