2024 Ford Maverick Gets a CGI Redesign, Sports Pony Badge and Quirky EV Style

The Blue Oval company has been quite zealous in its quest to find the perfect build and sales recipe for its long-running Maverick nameplate.
No less than five different incarnations of the moniker have been offered around the world. First, there was the compact car created during the 1970s for North America and Brazil. Secondly, the Y60 Nissan Patrol SUV was rebadged by Ford in Australia between 1988 and 1994. Thirdly, Ford of Europe retconned a Nissan as well, this time around the Spain-produced Terrano II, from 1993 to 1999. Also, the Old Continent and China versions of the Escape crossovers were offered as Mavericks during the early to mid-2000s.
Now, finally, the reinvented Ford Maverick for North America is produced in Mexico as a unibody compact pickup truck that took the United States by storm with its original sub-$20k list price for the 2.5-liter hybrid mill and powerful 2.0L EcoBoost variant. Sure, the 2023 Maverick is not that cheap anymore, starting at $22,195 with either powertrain option. But it is still a great XLT ($24,455) or Lariat ($27,955) deal if you ask eager Blue Oval customers.
Naturally, the sales are looking great, too – alongside the larger F-Series, which has retained its U.S. market crowns (for best-selling truck series plus overall) for the 46th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. But, of course, Ford needs to keep everything fresh to maintain the lead, especially since the rumor mill is actively searching for new foes, such as a potential revival of Toyota’s Stout compact pickup truck. Alas, perhaps things are not moving quite fast enough over in the OEM department.
So, certain people might feel inclined to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. Thus, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the pixel master behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has quickly taken up the task of revealing an all-new Ford Maverick XLT – albeit only in CGI.
Well, the author’s timeline of 2024 or 2025MY is a bit too ambitious even for the parallel universe of digital cars, if you ask us. Plus, the virtual content creator has taken some extreme styling measures as far as the design is concerned. Remember, this is all merely wishful thinking, and no one should take this for granted but rather with a healthy dose of salt – at least until there is some official confirmation from the automaker itself.
By the way, this redesigned Ford Maverick XLT is as quirky as it gets, complete with an EV-styled front fascia, a pony badge up front, slim front LEDs and jewel-like taillights, plus a particularly odd exhaust setup. Well, at least it does have some cool CGI credentials, thanks to the chunky black wheels and rugged tires.
