Ford Focus ST Gets Unexpected Mach-E Redesign, Doesn’t Look CGI-Bad at All

Not long ago, the Ford Focus nameplate was fighting with Toyota’s Corolla for the global sales title. Now it is scrambling for its survival – and losing badly.
Born in 1998 as the successor to Ford’s iconic Escort, the compact Focus has already reached its fourth generation since 2018 (plus a mid-life cycle refresh last summer). It came complete with a four-door saloon, five-door hatchback or station wagon body styles, and numerous versions like the CUV-styled Active, or the feisty Focus ST. Alas, it seems that beyond 2025 there is no future for the series.
According to the rumor mill, the European division of the Blue Oval company is not only pulling the plug on its Fiesta subcompact icon, but will also stop selling the still fashionable (it almost had the same sales as the Kuga SUV, last year) Focus a little later, from 2025. Instead, an ID.4-sized compact electric crossover is coming, naturally based on the Volkswagen MEB platform.
But what if that were not the case and instead of yet another crossover there would be a Mach-E-style transformation of the sporty Ford Focus ST? Well, that is completely wishful thinking – both as far as Ford’s strategy is concerned as well as according to the current automotive market reality, which does not favor passenger cars anymore. Alas, that does not mean the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media should not be allowed to try and imagine what it would take to make the Focus (ST) great again.
This pixel master has been extremely prolific over the past weeks – at least as far as quirky redesigns are concerned. After the Ford Mustang Mach-E was treated to the 2024 Mustang GT (S650) lifestyle, he continued the trend with stuff like the (fugly) three-door Mazda3 Sport, a couple of R35 Nissan GT-Rs modified into a high-performance wagon or GT-R50 sedan, a double-coffin grille revival of the BMW i8, the return of the BMW Z3 Coupe, and more.
No worries, all of them are now embedded in the gallery as a way to catch up with what he has been dreaming, complete with an Audi A5 Sportback ‘Off-Road,’ a Lexus LFA revival, an Evoque pickup, and this – the ‘2023 Ford Focus ST Mach-E.’ Now, the only remaining question is simple. Did it keep the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo gasoline and 2.0L EcoBlue diesel mills, or gave up the ICE lifestyle for a proper EV revolution?
If the latter case is the valid one, we sure hope it got treated to the Mach-E GT Performance goodies! After all, those include some feisty credentials, including some 480 EV ponies, 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) of twisting torque, a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds, as well as a 124 mph/200 kph top speed for the Mustang Mach-E SUV.
