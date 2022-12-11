Ford Will Pull the Plug on These Two Best-Selling Models

The Ford Fiesta and Focus are two crucial models that Ford has relied on in Europe. Launched in 1976 and 1998, respectively, the Fiesta and the Focus have found millions of customers in Europe.With more than 22 million units sold in 46 years and seven generations, Fiesta is Ford's third best-selling car after Escort and F-Series. The Focus was created to be a global car, and it was sold on all continents.But despite this success, Ford has decided not to offer a successor to either model. Thus, Ford will produce the current generations until the end of their lifecycle, 2023 for the Fiest a and 2025 for the Focus

Ford has no plans to develop electric versions of the two models either. Martin Sander, managing director of Ford Model e Europe division from 1 June 2022, said: "We have no plans for an electrically powered Fiesta or Focus. The market is changing, and the days of sedans and estate cars are over."



Now is the time for SUVs and electric models. Shockingly, big nameplates like the Fiesta or Focus have no place in Ford's future lineup. So what will Ford put in its place?

SUV

The Fiesta's absence won't be felt much because in Europe, in the first nine months of 2022, the small-sized hatchback was sold in half the numbers o the Puma: 49,872 versus 105,256.In contrast, the Ford Focus still records good sales in Europe, with 101,066 units sold in the first nine months of 2022, figures close to those of the Ford Kuga SUV, which sold 107,966 units in the same period.Despite these promising figures, Focus will have no successor. Instead, Ford plans to launch an electric SUV in the compact segment. Codenamed CX43, the new compact electric SUV will be unveiled in autumn 2023. It will be built on VW's MEB platform and will have the VW ID.4 size.