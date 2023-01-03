Minty E30 BMW M3 Transporter T3 Kicks Off Another Year of Bonkers CGI Mashups

As far as the automotive industry goes, there is sometimes nothing more imaginative than the dreamy realm of virtual car artists.
But here is the thing. As technology has progressed, the art of drawing cars has turned from something that only real designers do into something open for everyone. And, from doodles to ideation sketches or from futuristic projects to down-to-earth ideas, anything is possible, now.
Some only use the CGI automotive arts as they were intended - to portray the next generation's vision of this or that model series. Others are far artsier in their endeavors, and it becomes plain obvious those vehicles are not real. Of course, there are different degrees of said digital automotive art, from stuff that could decorate your living room or a modern art museum to quirky or horrific attempts at making something that will outrage anyone.
In most cases, the niche of CGI mashups usually falls within the latter category. However, there are true specialists of the kind that manage to keep a precarious balance between LOLs, genuine surprise, and potential tears of joy (or rage). Interestingly, it is not one of the usual CGI mashup suspects that we start 2023 with. Instead, here is Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who usually dabbles with more ‘normal’ stuff like an “old but new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.”
No worries, we have that project embedded second below, so now it is time to focus on the CGI mashup task at hand. What we have in the gallery above is something breathing of fresh and minty air – as only the Tic Tac brand can provide. Only this time around the hard mint flavor does not come in a small package, instead, it piggybacks on the body of a crazy vintage-style van.
The author labeled it as a ‘VW T3 E30’ but I feel that it truly deserves a much longer name – maybe something along the lines of ‘BM(V)W E30 M3 Transporter T3,’ just so you can have more time to ruminate at the bonkers idea of an M3-styled Volkswagen minivan while you try to pronounce it. No matter the moniker, this is certainly one of those ‘you have to see it to believe that someone actually thought about something like this’ moments.
And, after the initial laughs subside, there are some serious issues about this. First, there is the restomodded face of an E30 M3 coupe or Convertible slapped on the visage of a T3 VW Transporter. Secondly, does this design imply that now we are looking at a 2.3L or 2.5-liter S14 mill tucked in the back of the VW minivan? While we think of that, do also note that it rides properly slammed and widebody!
