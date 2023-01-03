Third Gen of Best-Selling Mazda CX-5 Is CGI-Revealed With 'Mazdaspeed' Cues

Mazda, that quirky Japanese automaker mostly known for rotary engines and the MX-5 Miata roadster, has now fully embraced the crossover SUV lifestyle.
Take a look at the Japanese carmaker’s roster – anywhere around the world – and you will see not only single-digit, but also double-digit CX-series vehicles. And they are keen on exploiting all numerals, judging by the CX-3 and CX-30, CX-4, CX-5 and CX-50, CX-60, CX-7 and CX-70, CX-8 and CX-80, CX-9, and CX-90 (both present and upcoming) pairs.
But while not everything started with the compact CX-5 crossover SUV, much of the past decade of Mazda's success relates to this nameplate. Introduced in production back in 2012, the compact CUV was the first styled with the “Kodo” design language as well as the initial purveyor of the Skyactiv lifestyle. And the results came fast with the CX-5 holding the overall Mazda sales title ever since 2014.
Just two generations have passed since its introduction for the decade-old CUV, and given that a mid-cycle refresh has already arrived for the 2021MY of the second iteration, then perhaps it is time to think in advance about the potential third-generation CX-5. If not in the real world, at least across the virtual realm of virtual automotive artists?
Well, no worries, Dimas Ramadhan, the pixel master behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, is diligently answering the call and has already taken up the task of revealing an all-new CX-5 - in CGI. Interestingly, the 2024 or 2025 third generation does not differ all that much from the current option – only the headlight styling seems to be (heavily) inspired by current Toyota Crown or Prius designs.
Additionally, the body of the CX-5 gets treated to a bundle of sporty cues – including some exposed carbon fiber aero elements. Those make it prepared not just for a new generation CUV, but also a potential return of the Mazdaspeed in-house performance division. Alas, maybe a high-performance compact CUV is less to your liking than a proper people carrier.
Again, no worries, as the CGI expert has everyone covered in that department, as well. A prolific author these holidays, the virtual automotive artist has also cooked up an “all-new 2024 or 2025 Kia Carnival” MPV (second video embedded below). This should be treated more like a Sportage-inspired refresh than anything else, particularly since the fourth-generation Carnival only arrived in the middle of 2020 and also succeeded the Sedona nameplate in North America.
As for the real Mazda CX-5 and Kia Carnival, may we remind you that both are readily available and up for grabs right now, with a starting MSRP of $26,700 for the compact CUV and $32,900 for the massive minivan, respectively?
