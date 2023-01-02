GM Design Shares Minty Open Top Caddy Sketch, Are They Ready for an Electric XLR?

Much of North America was hit during the Christmas and New Year period with one of the biggest winter storms of recent years. And, naturally, everyone is now hoping that summer will be back sooner than it is supposed to be.
Old-school logic dictates that, when possible, one should prepare for summer rides during winter and vice versa. And the same applies to both the automotive industry and the imaginative realm of virtual car artists – especially when the latter are of the OEM variety.
But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another proper example. As such, the General Motors Design Center’s social media page has a fresh, “minty” ideation sketch that would make everyone dream of “sunny days and open-top cars,” not just the peeps in Michigan. It arrived courtesy of a pixel master only known by his bbkil alias on Instagram and certainly made GM enthusiasts fantasize about it turning into reality.
This ideation for a future convertible does have some interesting characteristics, indeed. It certainly looks like premium sports car material, so the badge hints can only lead to one possible conclusion for the builder – and that would be Cadillac. Next, there are no perceived exhaust outlets – so maybe this is something that would bode well alongside the Lyriq electric crossover SUV and the Celestiq EV flagship.
Plus, the nimble convertible sports car styling gives us just one other possible question: is Cadillac ready for a potential XLR revival? As a reminder, the latter arrived for the 2004 model year as the successor to the quirky Pininfarina-designed Cadillac Allanté. And although it survived only until the 2009MY as the premium counterpart of the Chevy Corvette, its Northstar V8 heart certainly earned it the right to a restrained cult following.
Enough so that both real-world collectors and pixel masters have sometimes fallen in love with it. But now this ideation sketch comes directly from the General Motors Design Center’s vaults. So, maybe it would be a great time to get hyped.
Well, frankly, and speaking from experience – not really, no. This is simply because their social media channel sure loves to toy around with both the hearts and minds of fans, presenting them with cool stuff like a ‘Square Body’ next-gen Silverado truck, a hot Buick (Electra) four-door, or sporty CUVs that make people wonder if they see the hypothetical Camaro CUV.
But then, unfortunately, these are all merely wishful thinking – and nothing usually comes from people hoping General Motors will heed their advice and build it. As such, no matter how many people think this would be great as an XLR successor, an Eldorado revival, or even as a simple “Cadillac EV boulevard cruiser,” we are probably just going to dream about what could have been…
