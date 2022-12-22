GM Design Reveals Chevy Truck Ideation CGI That Looks Like a Next-Gen Silverado

General Motors Design Center’s social media page is a virtually never-ending source of amazement. And of irk, sometimes, because most of the digital projects seen here never see the light of day.
The General Motors Design Center is a profoundly serious institution – most of the time. But they also like to maintain a social media presence and it is not always riddled with the Detroit automaker’s real-world creations or quick behind-the-scenes making-of features of what happens before the products hit the market. Instead, it is also a place of dreams.
Well, those imagined design projects are sometimes way too cool for GM’s own sake. Frankly, a lot of fans use these ideation sketches of various brand vehicles to vent their anger toward the perceived failures of the biggest Detroit Three carmaker. And they are sometimes well entitled to. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have plenty of examples, including a bundle of recent ones.
For starters, a sleek Buick SUV with humongous wheels and a flowing body reminded some people of how the brand created the Wildcat EV concept and failed to make the gorgeous lines adhere to the present family of North American crossover SUVs. And they seemed to also fail to notice other warning signs. As such, the next post was about a couple of Chevy interiors – one of them being a highly stylized take on the Equinox CUV.
And if that was not enough, people were allowed – once again – to bring back the seemingly eternal complaint about the Chevrolet brand not being allowed to compete with its modern Blazer against the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and the successful Ford Bronco reinvention. Hey, some people even hoped this might be a hidden preview for the rumored electric Camaro SUV!
Last but not least, a “mean and green fresh take” on Chevy’s trucks also dropped from designer Ben Wilkins (aka benjwilks on social media), and this one sure looks just like a potential next-generation pickup truck. Now, there is a simple question – which series was targeted?
Well, I may be going far out on a limb here, but as far as our two cents are concerned, we are betting on the Silverado as the main suspect. The reasons for this character judgment are pretty straightforward. First and foremost, the 2024 Silverado HD was recently introduced to battle the heavy-duty, upgraded 2023 Ram trucks, and the Blue Oval rival just dropped the fifth, all-new generation of the 2023 F-150 Super Duty on the big hauling battlefield.
Plus, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh and clean just like a newborn baby, so there is no point in updating its design for at least a couple of model years from now on. Thus, we are left with the Silverado. And boy do these ideation sketches look tough and ready for making us dream of the next-gen full-size pickup truck!
