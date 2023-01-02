All-New 2024 Honda Prelude ZL1 Emerges Out of CGI Blue With Obvious Camaro DNA

Some people do not take holidays for granted and instead work even harder during these periods of respite. Especially if they belong in the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
Logic dictates that when many people are not working because of near-universal holidays like the New Year celebrations, social media activity will spike tremendously. As such, it might be wise to keep showcasing cool new stuff for a potential uptake in adoption.
We have no idea if that applied to Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing many new automobiles during the Christmas to New Year’s holiday. But he certainly did not slack up the pace during the period, either.
And after a couple of Fords (the hypothetical North American 2024 or 2025 Ranger Raptor and an odd Super Duty) that showed this pixel master is definitely having a crush on CGI pickup trucks, he is now finally back in a digital passenger car mood. Complete with a quirky JDM-style release, the “all-new 2024 or 2025 Honda Prelude,” that is.
But first, a word of remembrance. The two-door sports coupe nameplate was produced between 1978 and 2001 (when the fourth-gen Integra acted as an unofficial successor) over five prolific generations. And it has gained a minor cult following ever since, enough so that it is beloved both in the real world as well as across the alternate universe of digital content creators.
Some of them have thought about reimagining the series with logical Civic cues – since the Acura Integra is now a five-door liftback sedan. Others took their most beloved incarnation – such as the fourth-generation 1992 Prelude. And they spiced it up with modern styling, enough for a potential 2023MY reintroduction as a vintage-flavored design. But not this CGI expert, though.
Instead, he chose a completely different approach. Even his is not without logic since General Motors is currently in cahoots with Japanese automaker Honda for the production of mass-market or premium feisty SUVs based on the Ultium EV platform – such as the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX Type S electric crossovers.
But the all-new 2024 (or 2025) Honda Prelude revival project is still potentially up for some copyright infringement because the imagined version only has the face and rear of a contemporary Honda whereas the body is all Chevy. More precisely, we are getting major sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vibes here, and if the DNA swapping was more subtle, we would not mind at all seeing a Honda rock a 6.2-liter LT4 supercharged V8 capable of churning out no less than 650 horsepower!
Alas, if you want something else that is equally quirky and oddball, then perhaps you are better off with the seventh-generation Isuzu Gemini sedan reintroduction.
We have no idea if that applied to Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing many new automobiles during the Christmas to New Year’s holiday. But he certainly did not slack up the pace during the period, either.
And after a couple of Fords (the hypothetical North American 2024 or 2025 Ranger Raptor and an odd Super Duty) that showed this pixel master is definitely having a crush on CGI pickup trucks, he is now finally back in a digital passenger car mood. Complete with a quirky JDM-style release, the “all-new 2024 or 2025 Honda Prelude,” that is.
But first, a word of remembrance. The two-door sports coupe nameplate was produced between 1978 and 2001 (when the fourth-gen Integra acted as an unofficial successor) over five prolific generations. And it has gained a minor cult following ever since, enough so that it is beloved both in the real world as well as across the alternate universe of digital content creators.
Some of them have thought about reimagining the series with logical Civic cues – since the Acura Integra is now a five-door liftback sedan. Others took their most beloved incarnation – such as the fourth-generation 1992 Prelude. And they spiced it up with modern styling, enough for a potential 2023MY reintroduction as a vintage-flavored design. But not this CGI expert, though.
Instead, he chose a completely different approach. Even his is not without logic since General Motors is currently in cahoots with Japanese automaker Honda for the production of mass-market or premium feisty SUVs based on the Ultium EV platform – such as the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX Type S electric crossovers.
But the all-new 2024 (or 2025) Honda Prelude revival project is still potentially up for some copyright infringement because the imagined version only has the face and rear of a contemporary Honda whereas the body is all Chevy. More precisely, we are getting major sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vibes here, and if the DNA swapping was more subtle, we would not mind at all seeing a Honda rock a 6.2-liter LT4 supercharged V8 capable of churning out no less than 650 horsepower!
Alas, if you want something else that is equally quirky and oddball, then perhaps you are better off with the seventh-generation Isuzu Gemini sedan reintroduction.