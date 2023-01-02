Durango-Based CGI Dodge Dakota Sport Truck Morphs Into Ramcharger Hellcat SUV

Wrapping up a strong year is always a great feeling. But how do you keep the momentum going and make sure the feeling lasts a bit longer?
Well, there are many tricks in the book, even if we only discuss the special case of the automotive industry. But how about the alternate universe of imaginative virtual artists? No worries, they know how to keep pushing the right CGI buttons to continue to impress.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here are a few examples courtesy of Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who has finally returned to modern digital ideas, and successfully continues the re-established trend into the new year with a cool Mopar.
So, after concluding 2022 with a nice benchmark of the ‘top nine’ posts based on fan interactions (with a surprising trio of hulking Ford Excursion, Crown Vic-350 dually, and Cadillac Escalade EXT 3500 HD), and declaring the past year to be one of “duallies and wagons,” he is certainly going to try his best to “keep the page interesting in 2023.”
His first order of virtual business was quickly done as a divisive Chevy Nova SS revival that to some looked “like a baby wearing a diaper after it went swimming in the pool.” So, maybe it was not surprising that the next digital build project was a Mopar, instead.
Or, rather, a follow-up of a previous idea he once had back in 2022 when his mindset was filled with feisty Single Cab sport trucks. Back then, among many other options (Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Extended Cab, Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor, Rivian R1T Sport, Ram TRX Warlock Single Cab, and many more), he also played with the hypothetical return of the mid-size Ram Dakota pickup truck.
First, the more traditional ‘Dodge Ram Dakota SRT’ sprung back to CGI life using the shortened digital platform of the classic Ram 1500 pickup truck. But then he also thought that a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine would work virtual wonders with a Durango-based reinvention to make it a track-ready super-pickup. And we believed that was about it for Dakota.
But now, as it turns out, the fresh new year has brought slightly different CGI thoughts on the matter. As such, the virtual automotive artist has rekindled the love for the Dodge Ram Dakota Hellcat only to see it transform into a Ramcharger V8 SUV. As a reminder, the original version of the Dodge Ramcharger was a full-size two-door SUV competing with the likes of the contemporary Chevy K5 Blazer and Ford Bronco.
It was produced between 1974 and 1993 in the United States (Mexico also received 1999-2001 third generation) based on the short wheelbase Dodge D Series/Ram pickup truck platform, and for a while even had a Plymouth Trail Duster sibling, the latter brand’s only SUV.
