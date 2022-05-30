Rivian R1T Sport Pickup Looks Plain and Ugly, a Weird Case of Lowered CGI Truck

If we are to apply the old saying “to err is human” within the automotive virtual artist world, the ending might need to change into “to forgive is digital, not divine.” After all, we have a rather nasty example here.
Meet Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who is the caretaker of “imagination land,” his place for many 1980s and 1990s classics. However, as of late, the CGI expert has started a remarkably successful cross between the vintage atmosphere and modern, contemporary heroes.
And one of the biggest ongoing series comes in the form of sporty trucks. Over the past few weeks, we have seen an entire string of episodes, from a Single Cab Raptor Lightning, Ram Dakota SRT, Escalade-V, TRX “Street,” Silverado ZL1, GMC Sierra GT (his personal favorite), and Titan GT-R to Extended Cabs like the Tundra TRD Sport or Chevy Colorado Extreme.
Most of them, if not all, attracted a lot of attention from the digital automotive enthusiast community and most were overwhelmingly positive. However, that does not mean the virtual content creator cannot swing and miss… badly. For example, an exceedingly small portion of the series has been dedicated to EV pickup trucks. First, there was a GMC Hummer EV Coupe that got a fairly mixed reception.
Now, in between a couple of Dodge Rams, there is also Rivian’s R1T “Sport.” And we must admit, this new EV pickup truck kid on the block does not look virtually good at all! Even the author admitted the new age of battery-powered trucks is only recently starting to grow on him and that he wanted this R1T makeover with even more of a pig’s snout, as well as “dropped to the ground.”
Alas, while other sporty CGI trucks looked great when lowered, this Rivian just seems out of place – like an elephant in a chinaware shop. And there is no definitive reasoning for rejecting this idea, as it has the usual connections: larger wheels, a few aero tips and tricks, and a generally rougher atmosphere. Maybe it was the omission to drop a couple of doors during the morphing process to blame?
