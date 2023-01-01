Rolls-Royce Wraith Digitally Goes for Wheelie-Pulling Smoke With Classic Livery

More on this:

1 Rolls-Royce Wraith Covered in “Diamonds” Is World’s First, and an Instant Eye-Catcher

2 Rolls-Royce Luxury GT Feels the Photo-Editing Wra(i)th, Gets Turned Into a Hot Rod

3 CGI Rolls-Royce Wraith Gets Controversial Livery, It's Also a Wheelie Monster

4 Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn Order Books Close for Good, Production Ending in 2023

5 Conor McGregor’s Ride to the Gym Is a Rolls-Royce Wraith