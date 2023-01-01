Rolls-Royce Wraith Digitally Goes for Wheelie-Pulling Smoke With Classic Livery

Is Marlboro a Google-friendly word when it comes to news pieces at the end of 2022? Guess we’ll find out, and even if it is not, it was still worth it, as this is one of the most iconic liveries ever – well, this and the John Player Special, Martini, and so on.
No deep-pocketed Rolls-Royce Wraith owner is going to wrap their luxury grand tourer in the bi-tone attire, so the only way to do it is by selecting a few pictures of the car and rearranging some of their pixels using lots of mouse clicks. This is what al.yasid did, and he shared the renderings on social media earlier this week.
The car mixes red at the front and rear, with white in the middle, and has ‘Marlboro’ decals on the doors. It also has a new ducktail spoiler mounted on the trunk lid, in black, the same hue used for the front and rear bumpers too, and some sticky tires by the looks of it, wrapped around the black wheels. The window surrounds sport a dark look, and it appears that the door handles are not as shiny as they used to be.
Now, special livery aside, this Rolls-Royce Wraith was imagined with some serious firepower to the point where it has become a virtual dragster. And not just that, as it is also capable of pulling big wheelies in the digital world. Oh, and if you feel like you may have seen a Marlboro-liveried Wraith before, you are not wrong, as we covered it a little over half a year ago, only this time, the pixel manipulator has dropped another image of it, just as eye-catching as the previous one, and definitely worthy of a separate article.
While the Rolls-Royce Wraith continues to enjoy success in the CGI realm, the British luxury automaker owned by the BMW Group is getting ready to pull the plug on it in the real world. Order books were closed earlier this year both for the Wraith and Dawn, and the two models will officially leave production in 2023, chief Torsten Muller-Otvos said a few months ago, stating that there will be no direct replacements for them.
Mind you, the two-door model role will be continued by the Spectre, an electric vehicle that costs a jaw-dropping amount of money, and should feel at home on the French Riviera. It has a peak output of 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and up to 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal. On a full charge, it has a 323-mile (520-km) driving range on the WLTP cycle, which is more than enough for the occasional business meeting. Even though Rolls-Royce hasn’t said anything about a possible second body style, we wouldn’t be surprised if they eventually launch a convertible version of the Spectre.
