“All-New” 2024 Ford Super Duty Digitally Retcons Fifth Gen HD to Raptor Style

Ford’s F-Series has been so tremendously successful over the decades because of the care and attention to detail and consumer needs. And because of (some) intelligent decisions.
One of them occurred back in 1999 when the Blue Oval company started selling a dedicated variant of the F-Series for heavy-duty pickup truck use. So, rather than adapting the full-size light-duty trucks to an HD lifestyle, Ford just gave consumers a completely fresh nameplate, the Super Duty. The expansion, from F-250 to F-550, has thrived, ever since.
After four iterations on the market, the 2023 Ford Super Duty is now gearing up for an already popular fifth generation – with orders already skyrocketing since the Detroit automaker opened the books and seemingly trumping any sort of recession fears. And, frankly, it is not hard to understand why there are averages as high as 10k orders per day.
Although Stellantis and General Motors updated and upgraded their heavy-duty truck lines, the 2023 Ford Super Duty series was still good enough to snatch the HD laurels for everything: towing, payload, and power figures. As a slap in the GM and Ram trucks’ faces, all the juicy specifications of the all-new, fifth-generation truck series are almost too good to be true.
As such, one might easily think that everyone would (finally) be satisfied. Well, let us not underestimate the power of confusion stemming from the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. Over there, we have Dimas Ramadhan, the pixel master behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the baffling task of revealing a completely different Ford Super Duty compared to the one that is preparing to go on sale in early 2023.
As if the fifth generation never even existed in the real world, the CGI expert used the current fourth-generation Super Duty as the initial comparison template against his imagined 2024 or 2025 model year new generation. The source of inspiration – as far as the front design is concerned – may be extremely easy to grasp for any Ford F-150 Raptor R enthusiast.
The rear, meanwhile, is a lot harder to pinpoint but at least the digital content creator adopted an interesting, streamlined approach with big LED taillights and an integrated bumper assembly. Well, this is clearly just some type of ill-timed wishful thinking. And, frankly, it could have easily worked as a potential Ford Super Duty Raptor vision if the author simply used the new 2023 HD truck as the comparison base and noted the Raptor influence in the title.
But for now, let us discard it as a misfire and never think about it. Too bad for its ritzy Satin Yellow-like body color, that one would have looked great on a potential Super Duty Raptor. And so would the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 from the F-150 Raptor R (and Shelby GT500) if CGI-tucked inside the massive engine bay!
