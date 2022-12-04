Ford Super Duty Sales Are Off the Charts and Climbing

More on this:

1 You Might Have Heard of Supercars, But Have You Ever Seen a Supertruck?

2 1931 Ford Model AA Truck Spent 30 Years in a Barn, Engine Refuses to Die

3 NASCAR Rising Star Hailie Deegan Shows Off Her Ford Truck, Ahead of Upcoming Race

4 1980s Ford F-150 Gets Modern Rendering Makeover as Father's Day Tribute

5 1955 Ford F-100 Looks Like a Barn Find, Hides Procharged Coyote Under the Hood