Ford Super Duty Sales Are Off the Charts and Climbing

Since the order bank for the 2023 Ford Super Duty Truck opened on October 27, the legacy American automobile manufacturer has logged an average of 3,894 sales per day.
In fact, the last five days of October saw the Dearborn, Michigan-based company record sales of over 10,000 trucks per day. In November, sales were even hotter with a record-setting 52,518 new orders bringing the total since the order banks opened to a whopping 151,870, according to the Detroit Free Press.
"The demand is just insane," said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, whose members build the vehicle at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville. "A lot of people love those vehicles for farms, hauling. It's a beast."
The news of the astounding pace of sales comes on the heels of other positive sales numbers for the Blue Oval. Sales of Ford electric vehicles climbed at more than twice the amount of the EV segment, with the popular Ford F-150 Lightning and the Ford E-Transit van becoming the No.1 Truck and van in the industry, according to the company. Retail orders for the 2023 model year are up over 104% from 2022 led by strong demand for the Super Duty and Maverick Trucks.
The Super Duty is popular with farmers and ranchers with its best-in-class towing options, diesel horsepower and torque ratings, and payload capacity. The Super Duty also packs power with a new 6.7L 500 hp (372.8 kW / 507 ps) High Output Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine or the commercial-grade 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 packing 430 hp (320 kW / 435 ps).
Ford's Pro Trailer Assist option allows for drivers to see how a trailer is lining up with the hitch without having to jump in and out of the cab.
Ford is on pace to once again reign supreme in the American truck market for the 46th year in a row.
