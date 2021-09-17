NASCAR Rising Star Hailie Deegan Shows Off Her Ford Truck, Ahead of Upcoming Race

One of the most promising young talents in the racing world, Hailie Deegan, has been navigating pretty well in her first NASCAR season, so far. After a less successful start, she managed to get back on track, and is now as ready as she can be for this weekend’s upcoming race.
As the daughter of legendary Motocross driver Brian Deegan, Hailie has been familiar with racing and trucks ever since she was a little girl. She started competing early on, and now, at the age of 20, she’s already making waves in the rookie NASCAR season.
Until recently, she hadn’t been able to score a top-10 position, but her luck changed with the race at the World Wide Technology Raceway, where she ended up on the 7th position.
With that last achievement under her belt, the young racer is now ready to drive her Ford truck to victory this Saturday, at the Bristol Motor Speedway, in Tennessee. Hailie proudly showed off her Ford truck on social media, where fans wished her good luck and raved about the cool-looking race truck.
When she’s not on the tracks, the NASCAR rookie is enjoying her other Ford “toy”, a white GT350, which she got at the end of 2020. Ever since then, Hailie has been gushing over her “dream car”, which she recently upgraded with some cool new lights. Fans even got to see her riding with her dog and jokingly saying that even her pet “loves running errands in the mustang”. Who wouldn’t, right?
Deegan joined Ford Performance in 2019, and drove the No. 4 Ford for DGR-Crosley in the ARCA Menard’s Series. It was a successful debut, with Deegan finishing third in the ARCA championship standings, and receiving the “2020 ARCA Menards Series Bounty Rookie of the Year” title.
Competing in the NASCAR series for the first time is a “dream come true” for the young driver, who hopes to obtain her best score yet, at the Bristol Raceway, on September 18.
