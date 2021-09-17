1963 Chevrolet Corvette Parked 40 Years Ago Hides a Mysterious Change Under the Hood

The 327 (5.3-liter) V8 was the only engine available on the 1963 Corvette, though Chevrolet still offered various power output across the range.
The standard version, for example, came with 250 horsepower, but the 327 could be upgraded to 300, 340, and 360 horsepower depending on the ordered upgrades. The 360 hp Corvette came with a Rochester fuel injection system, therefore being able to generate more power than the standard model.
Chevrolet built a little over 21,500 Vettes for the model year 1963, and close to 11,000 units came with a convertible body style, while the rest got to see the daylight as a coupe.
The Corvette that you see here is one of the original models that are still around, though as you’ll learn in a minute, the car now comes with an unexpected engine change under the hood.
Originally equipped with a 327 just like the rest of the 1963 Vettes (eBay seller oldcarandtruckparts hasn’t actually revealed what engine version was installed from the factory), the car now sports another 327 for a reason that hasn’t been disclosed.
The unit in charge of putting the wheels in motion now is an SD-coded 327, but despite the swap, the engine still isn’t running. The SD code was used for the model year 1963 on the L75 developing 300 horsepower, and it was paired with a Powerglide transmission.
As you can easily figure out from the pictures, the Corvette doesn’t come in its best shape, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise, given it was parked back in the early ‘80s.
It’s also missing a gas tank and has no brakes, so whoever buys this Corvette will obviously have a lot of work to do, especially if they’re aiming for a full restoration.
The car has already attracted over 10 bids, with the price now reaching $21,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be met, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.
