1972 Ford F-350 Gets Supercharged Godzilla Swap, Becomes Off-Road Monster

If you're a fan of the first-generation Ford Bronco, you probably heard about Gateway Bronco of Hamel, Illinois. This company has been building restomod Broncos with Ford's approval for quite a few years and it just kicked off a similar program for classic F-Series trucks. Its first project, a 1972 F-350 fitted with a Godzilla V8, was just revealed at the 2021 SEMA Show.
Yup, that's not a mistake. These guys went all in and dropped Ford's massive, 7.3-liter Godzilla crate engine into an old F-Series truck. Not only that, but they also put a Harrop supercharger on top. The combo is good for an incredible 1,300 horsepower, which is three times more than a stock, Godzilla-powered Ford Super Duty truck (rated at 430 horses).
But that's not all. This truck is incredibly spectacular beyond what's under the hood too. The massive suspension lift and the 40-inch wheels are the first things that catch the eye. The truck now rides on Dana 60 and Dana 80 axles front and rear, paired with coil springs and Bilstein shocks. This F-350 might be as powerful as a supercar, but it's just as potent on the unbeaten path.
Other goodies include electrically folding steps, a custom fuel cell, and a 1967 Ford F-Series grille in the front. Speaking of visuals, the body has been restored beautifully and now sports a two-tone finish combining Miami Blue and Wimbledon. Yes, I'm talking about the same shade of blue that Porsche offers on the 911.
It may seem like a strange choice for a truck, but there's a good reason why the upper section of this F-350 was finished in Miami Blue. The owner of this truck has a Porsche 911 GT2 RS in this hue and he wanted a truck to go with it. Pretty cool, huh?
Moving over inside the cabin, you'll find a nicely restored interior with a handful of modern features to spice up the vintage layout. Nearly everything is wrapped in distressed Whiskey leather, while the seats and door panels feature diamond-quilted upholstery. The dashboard appears to be stock, but the instrument cluster is now digital.
Currently a one-off creation to kick-off Gateway Bronco's new series of beefed-up F-Series trucks, this F-350 can be ordered with similar specs as we speak. But if you want one you'll need to fork up a whopping $402,076. Ouch!
We should see more classic trucks popping up in Gateway Bronco's offer, as the company holds a license to produce F-Series trucks from the 1967 to 1972 model years. As a reminder, the shop also has a license for the 1966-to-1977 Bronco.
Check out the Godzilla-powered F-350 looking pretty at the SEMA Show in the video below. You can also find out more about it from an interview with the company's owner in the second video.
But that's not all. This truck is incredibly spectacular beyond what's under the hood too. The massive suspension lift and the 40-inch wheels are the first things that catch the eye. The truck now rides on Dana 60 and Dana 80 axles front and rear, paired with coil springs and Bilstein shocks. This F-350 might be as powerful as a supercar, but it's just as potent on the unbeaten path.
Other goodies include electrically folding steps, a custom fuel cell, and a 1967 Ford F-Series grille in the front. Speaking of visuals, the body has been restored beautifully and now sports a two-tone finish combining Miami Blue and Wimbledon. Yes, I'm talking about the same shade of blue that Porsche offers on the 911.
It may seem like a strange choice for a truck, but there's a good reason why the upper section of this F-350 was finished in Miami Blue. The owner of this truck has a Porsche 911 GT2 RS in this hue and he wanted a truck to go with it. Pretty cool, huh?
Moving over inside the cabin, you'll find a nicely restored interior with a handful of modern features to spice up the vintage layout. Nearly everything is wrapped in distressed Whiskey leather, while the seats and door panels feature diamond-quilted upholstery. The dashboard appears to be stock, but the instrument cluster is now digital.
Currently a one-off creation to kick-off Gateway Bronco's new series of beefed-up F-Series trucks, this F-350 can be ordered with similar specs as we speak. But if you want one you'll need to fork up a whopping $402,076. Ouch!
We should see more classic trucks popping up in Gateway Bronco's offer, as the company holds a license to produce F-Series trucks from the 1967 to 1972 model years. As a reminder, the shop also has a license for the 1966-to-1977 Bronco.
Check out the Godzilla-powered F-350 looking pretty at the SEMA Show in the video below. You can also find out more about it from an interview with the company's owner in the second video.