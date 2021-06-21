1980s Ford F-150 Gets Modern Rendering Makeover as Father's Day Tribute

The Ford F-150 is America's darling, the truck that did it all. That's why every older generation has become collectible, triggering nostalgia in people who are mature and now have deeper pockets. Eventually, the 7th-gen version from the 1980s will also be a huge deal.
In fact, it already is, with some examples selling for new truck money. But if you truly want to celebrate something old and nostalgic, you've got to do a cool restomod. It's got to be dressed to the nines and looking like it costs supercar money.
But did you ever wonder why old cars are valuable? Part of it has to do with wanting the cars that you couldn't afford when you were younger. But it's often the case with American vehicles that family is involved.
I don't want to play the "family" card as hard as Dom Toretto, but I probably have to because this 7th Gen F-150 rendering is also a Father's Day tribute. Artist Oscar Vargas did this to remember one of his old man's favorite rides.
Having a 2-year-old baby girl Ellie gave "wb.artist20" a new appreciation for the sacrifices made by his dad and other men who try to do what's right for their families. The same thing is going on in this editor's life right now, as I'm celebrating Father's Day with my 6-month-old boy.
Growing up without a male figure, I'm constantly thinking of providing the things I didn't have, teaching him what I didn't learn. Sure, you can call putting kids first "toxic masculinity," but life is short, and sometimes seeing a baby's smile is all you need.
Of course, old trucks are also nice to have. The 7th generation F-150 is quite popular due to the simplicity of its design. With boxy bodywork and split headlights, it's like the truck equivalent of a Fox Body Mustang. This rendering captures some of that design and adds the flair, fenders, and wheels of a new F-150.
While we do love the image, there's something missing, be that ample chrome trim or the grille that looks like a French fry cutter. If this isn't retro enough for you, just check out what the same artist did with the 1970s Ford F-150.
