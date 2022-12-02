Polaris Recalls RZR Over Potential Fuel Leak, 25k Units Affected

Introduced as a 2008 model, the RZR has been recalled to the tune of 23,230 units worldwide. Select model years 2021 and 2022 RZR Pro XP 4 are called back in the first instance. Later on, other 2021 to 2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and 2022 to 2023 RZR Pro Turbo 4 vehicles will be recalled.

6 photos