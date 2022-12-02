Polaris Recalls RZR Over Potential Fuel Leak, 25k Units Affected

Introduced as a 2008 model, the RZR has been recalled to the tune of 23,230 units worldwide. Select model years 2021 and 2022 RZR Pro XP 4 are called back in the first instance. Later on, other 2021 to 2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and 2022 to 2023 RZR Pro Turbo 4 vehicles will be recalled.
The side-by-sides in question may develop a fuel leak at the fuel pump assembly joint. This area is in close proximity to a hot surface, which increases the risk of a fire. On the upside, Polaris isn’t aware of any personal injury reports associated with this concern. Thus far, the Minnesota-based company has identified 10 incidents. Eight concluded with fuel leakage, and the other two incidents ended with vehicle fires.
The first batch of vehicles has been moved from a stop sale/stop ride order to a recall even though Polaris is currently securing parts for the fix. The remedy comes in the guise of a brand-new fuel tank. The second batch of vehicles, consisting of both the RZR Pro XP 4 and RZR Pro Turbo 4, continues to be covered by the stop sale/stop ride order. Why is that? Well, the peeps at Polaris are currently validating the fix with the CPSC.
Polaris Inc. urges affected customers to not attempt any repairs themselves. The Consumer Product Safety Commission understands that approximately 600 vehicles were sold in the U.S. and seven in Canada. In these parts of the world, Polaris received word of five fuel leaks and a single fire report. In the meantime, owners are recommended to visit the Off-Road Safety Recalls page or call customer service at 800-765-2747.
The RZR Pro XP4 currently sits at the very top of the RZR Multi-Terrain range. Priced at $27,779 excluding destination, this variant rocks a 181-horsepower engine. The RZR Turbo R 4 is a member of the RZR Wide-Open range. Slightly wider at 74 inches compared to 64 (make that 188 versus 162.5 centimeters), the RZR Turbo R offers a ground clearance of 16 inches compared to 14.5 inches (40.6 versus 36.8 centimeters).
