Polaris RZR Turbo R In Dealerships This Summer Across Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Polaris announced the new RZR Turbo R last year and this summer (July), you’ll be able to see it in showrooms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, wearing Ghost Gray, five-lug 15-inch wheels and a massive suspension system.
Powering the RZR Turbo R is a four-stroke twin-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, delivering plenty of low-end torque while rolling on the power smoothly to help you “crawl” around demanding terrain. This thing is no toy.
“The reality is, passionate off-roaders are reinforcing their stock chassis and suspension, often spending thousands of dollars to make their machines stronger. RZR Turbo R bring[s] that next-level strength straight off the showroom floor,” said Polaris president Steve Menneto.
The RZR Turbo R’s one-piece chassis was built to handle a massive suspension system, itself designed to withstand the most rugged and demanding off-road conditions. The front suspension is the same as in the RZR Pro R – meaning boxed dual steel front A-arms with three-piece stabilizer bars and Fox 3.0 Live Valve X2 shocks. This results in 27 inches (69 cm) of usable front suspension travel.
As for the rear suspension, you get tubular trailing arms with boxed gusseting, a patented rear toe link, high-clearance radius rods, stabilizer bars and the sale Valve X2 shocks, resulting in a generous 28-inches (71 cm) of usable travel.
Thanks to its beefy stance, the RZR Turbo R will allow you to feel stable even when tackling tighter, more challenging trails. Meanwhile, the four-wheel hydraulic discs with triple-bore front and dual-bore rear calipers and aluminum top hat rotors provide excellent stopping power, according to Polaris.
Other highlights include the Dynamix DV active suspension for the Turbo R Ultimate variant, featuring four new suspension and steering modes. Then there’s the Ride Command system or the Rockford Fosgate audio system, both of which you could write home about. Last but not least, you get fold-flat storage, bolstered bucket seats with four-way adjustability and multi-point harnesses.
