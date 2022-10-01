Driven: 2023 Polaris Ranger XP, An Utterly Fantastic All-Electric Side-By-Side UTV

Most people don't need a side-by-side UTV in their lives. But those who do need a machine that's just as adept at getting hard labor done as being a cool off-road toy. Tiny, two-stroke internal combustion engines have the be-all-end-all in this field for decades. But based on what Polaris has been up to lately, we get the feeling that's about to change. This is the new 2023 Ranger XP Kinetic.

56 photos