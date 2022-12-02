Here’s How the Chevy Montana Stacks Up Against the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz

Even though it’s not coming stateside, the 2023 Chevrolet Montana is a bonafide compact pickup. How does it compare to the increasingly popular Maverick that Ford assembles in Mexico and the Alabama-built Hyundai Santa Cruz? For starters, it is considerably more affordable.
Currently the most affordable pickup offered by Chevrolet do Brasil, the redesigned Montana is available in two well-equipped trim levels. The LTZ, which flaunts 17-inch aluminum wheels compared to steelies for the XL grade of the Maverick, retails at 134,490 reais. The Blue Oval’s truck can be had from 240,490 reais in this part of the world. These prices convert to just around $25,825 and $46,175 at current exchange rates.
The Santa Cruz isn’t sold in Brazil where the Montana is manufactured. Over in the United States, the SUV-based pickup can be had for $25,450 excluding destination charge. By comparison, the U.S.-spec Maverick is currently rocking a sticker price of $22,195 for the hybrid-powered XL.
Based on the Global Emerging Markets platform, the Montana comes exclusively with a 1.2-liter turbo. The three-cylinder engine is connected to either a manual or torque-converter automatic, both six-speed units. Rated at 131 horsepower and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm), this lump is most efficient with the automatic. All-wheel drive isn’t available, and Chevrolet do Brasil hasn’t mentioned the maximum payload and tow ratings either.
The automaker did mention that “maximum payload is almost half of the vehicle’s own weight.” The bed can hold 874 liters (31 cubic feet). 4.72 meters (185.8 inches) long and 1.8 meters (70.9 inches) wide, the Montana is smaller than its primary rival in the Brazilian market, the Fiat Toro.
Turning our attention back to the Maverick and Santa Cruz, prospective customers are presented with more powerful mills across the board. The Ford develops 191 total system horsepower for the hybrid and 250 for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, with torque peaking at 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) for the latter.
The Hyundai comes with a free-breathing 2.5L as standard, packing 191 ponies. The turbocharged version cranks out 281 ponies and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm) from 1,700 to 4,000 revolutions per minute.
Of course, the Maverick is noticeably longer than the Montana at 199.7 inches (just over 5.0 meters) and slightly wider as well at 72.6 inches (1.8 meters). The same applies to the Santa Cruz at 195.7 and 75 inches (nearly 5.0 and just over 1.9 meters). In terms of payload, the Escape-based Maverick offers 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) and the Santa Cruz makes do with 1,411 pounds (640 kilograms). Last but certainly not least, the Ford offers up to 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) of towing capacity. Properly configured, the Hyundai can tow up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).
