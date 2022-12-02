567-HP 1955 Chevrolet 210 Once Wowed SEMA, Now Time to Leave Your Neighbors Speechless

January 2023 is just around the corner, and just like every year two major auction houses, Mecum and Barrett-Jackson, will battle for the collectors’ attention with two mammoth events. And for a while now, both have started releasing info on the most high-profile vehicles going under the hammer next month.
Over at Barrett-Jackson, we’re promised an incredible display of cars selling with no reserve in Scottsdale, Arizona, between January 21 and January 29. Among them, this incredible 1955 Chevrolet 210 with so many Golden Age of Capitalism vibes it seems capable of instantly sending one back in time to the long-gone age.
The car is an older work of Washington-based Whipple Motorsports Speed & Custom, and was initially meant for one of the past SEMA shows. It then became a feature cover for the Modern Rodding Magazine, and went on to win Goodguys awards.
2,000 hours of work went into putting this thing together, and it all started with an Art Morrison GT Sport chassis. On it, the proper suspension and braking hardware were fitted, but also the appealingly-drawn body of the 1955 210, wearing the same colors as it originally did, two-tone Autumn Bronze with Shoreline Beige base.
The interior matches all that in leather, and offers a Vintage Air system, Classic Instruments gauges, and a modern, four-speaker Kenwood/Kicker audio system.
Under the hood of the 210, the builders fitted an LS3 engine tweaked by Southern Performance Systems to develop 567 hp. The engine runs a 6-speed manual transmission and spins Raceline Desperado wheels, sized 18 and 19 inches and shod in Nitto NT555 tires.
The 1955 Chevrolet 210 will cross the auction block as you see it with no reserve next month, and at the time of writing we have no info on how much its seller expects to fetch for it.
