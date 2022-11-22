1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Is Enough Shades of Awesome to Make Us Forget About Broncos

For a couple of years already, the Ford Bronco has been the talk of people doing their thing in the SUV and off-road worlds. And we do not mean by that only the new Broncos Ford unleashed onto the world, but the old ones as well, which were made relevant again by the arrival of the sixth generation and simply flooded the market.
So in this avalanche of Broncos it kind of feels refreshing to see a similar vehicle come to light, but wearing a different logo than the omnipresent Blue Oval. Enter a Chevrolet K5 Blazer, the kind of which the Bow Tie no longer makes, but custom shops are more than happy to play with.
This one was put together in California back in 2020 by a crew called Rock Bottom Off-Road. It is now listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January 2023.
Sporting on its body that blue paint that fits K5s of this kind so well, the machine looks like a very off-road-potent one thanks to its very elevated stance, the many lights fitted on the top on the windshield, and the roll cage wrapping around the interior.
The thing is powered by an LS3 engine running a 4-speed automatic transmission, and we don’t know how much power it develops in this application, but we do know it spins 17-inch KMC wheels wrapped in 37-inch Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires.
The two-door body of the Blazer rides high above the ground thanks to these wheels, but also aided by the modified 4-link suspension with King shocks. Inside it, the roll cage protects the heated Corbeau seats and their occupants, but also a Bluetooth audio system with two 12-inch subwoofers.
Like all other vehicles the auction house will be selling in the first month of next year, the 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is going with no reserve.
