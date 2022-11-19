Feast Your Eyes on This Camaro Lovers-A Grown-Up Model With a 427 V8

This unrestored black 1968 Baldwin-Motion #Camaro RS/SS maintains its original 427/425hp V8. It will be crossing the auction block at the 2023 Scottsdale Auction with No Reserve, January 21-29 at WestWorld.



Read more: https://t.co/S9JZju7gJ4 pic.twitter.com/LVzV4f1A1B