Oh-So-Blue 1959 Chevrolet Brookwood Is So Pointy It Should Come With a Warning

The cars of the 1950s are unique in many ways, and it is because of this they’re still very coveted even today. One of the unique traits of these cars is their design, as who can forget the incredible four-wheeled wonders that came to be during the so-called Atomic or Space Ages.
On the list of cars whose design was inspired by the power of the atom and humanity’s reach for the stars is the Chevrolet Brookwood. A full-size station wagon by trade, the model was born in 1958 and was made, on and off, until 1972, although, to be fair, it was not on the market for more than six years during this whole time.
Of all the models of its time, the Brookwood is thus one of the rarest and, for some people, extremely valuable. Especially when one surfaces in enhanced form, customized and with its original design lines greatly exaggerated by the methods chosen to re-make it.
Looking so pointy it should come with a warning reading it’s dangerous to the touch, the Brookwood crossed the decades from all the way back in 1959, and will be going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer in January of next year in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The car is one of just a little over 20,000 made that year, and the rebuild was completed back in 2002, at the end of 12 hard years of work.
A star of the Bitchin’ Rides show some time ago, and winner of the Kindig’s Builder Choice Award (among others), the wagon rides on a fully custom, one-off boxed and curved frame holding a blue body with extensive modifications, including slanted B-pillars, 1956 Nomad trim, and shaved elements.
The long hood hides an LS3 engine running a 4L60E transmission and rated in this configuration at 480 hp. It spins Schott 20-inch and Tomahawk 22-inch wheels, both sets wrapped in Pirelli PZ4 tires, and moves a luxurious interior wrapped, of course, in blue leather.
Barrett-Jackson lists the car as being for sale with no reserve, meaning the auction could go either way, and the car will find a new owner no matter what.
