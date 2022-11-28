Custom 1955 Chevrolet 210 Was Born on TV, Now Looking for Its Next Star Driver

There are many custom vehicles out there, but not many of them get to be born in front of a camera and an audience. The 1955 Chevrolet 210 we have here is part of that select group, and it’s now out hunting for a new owner.
You all know the 210s, those wonderful machines that were originally not that successful, being in production for just four years back in the 1950s, but got to be extremely appreciated by collectors closer to our time.
This one, coming as a second-generation model from 1955, now presents itself in Viper Red over tan, an exterior color it received on the fiberglass body in PowerBlock's Horsepower TV series. In fact, the entire build was performed during the show, and there’s even a DVD of the process being offered to go with the car.
The nine-coats-of-bright-red body rests on an Art Morrison GT Sport chassis, and hides under the hood a massive 502ci engine of undisclosed power. The unit works with the help of an automatic transmission, breaths through a 2.5-inch exhaust, and spins Nostalgia GT wheels. Stopping power comes from Wilwood hardware.
The interior comes in leather, of course, and is adorned with AutoMeter Phantom gauges. One of them, the odometer, shows just 1,112 miles (1,790 km) of use since the build was completed. Billet air vents and a custom audio system can also be found inside.
As you see it, this 1955 Chevrolet 210 is going under the hammer in the first few days of December in Kansas City, Missouri. Auction house Mecum has it listed as one of the stars of the event, with no mention of how much it is expected to fetch and an apparent and undisclosed reserve.
We’ll come back on the story later in December, when we’ll learn how much the Two-Ten went for.
