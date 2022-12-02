This 1968 Dodge Charger Looks Like It’s Ready for the Crusher, Connoisseurs Needed

In terms of Charger production, the late ‘60s brought plenty of ups and downs for Dodge, especially as the company was also getting ready to launch the Challenger.
In 1968, for instance, the Charger ended up becoming quite a hit, with no less than 96,000 units rolling off the assembly lines. It was the Dodge that everybody loved, so after very slow sales in the previous year, it finally looked like the parent company got the Charger right.
This overnight success expanded to 1969 when over 89,000 Chargers ended up seeing the daylight, obviously based on the popularity of its predecessor.
But in 1970, Dodge launched the Challenger coupe…
And this new model significantly cannibalized the Charger, with just a little over 46,000 examples being produced for this model year.
A very rough 1968 Charger made its way to eBay earlier this week, and seller alexapro53 says from the very beginning that only those with a “serious skillset” should check it out.
In plain English, this means the Charger comes in a, well, challenging shape, especially in terms of metal. The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they do show the car is going to need almost everything, as you’d have to rebuild it from the ground up. It looks like the engine has already been pulled, most likely for an overhaul, but no further information on its current condition has been shared.
Despite coming in such a rough shape, the Charger isn’t selling for cheap, and this is without a doubt bad news. After years of sitting, the car clearly needs some restoration work as soon as possible, especially because the rust has already invaded part of the metal, and dealing with it ASAP should be a top priority.
The bidding starts at $5,000, but unsurprisingly, nobody has entered the race to buy this Charger so far.
