Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Dually Looks Gloriously Surreal, Simply Because It Is

When two opposing forces meet, what usually ensues is conflict. But what if someone has a resolution, and everyone can live happily ever after?
Over in the automotive field, passenger cars are now fighting for survival in the face of great adversity from crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Plus, there is also the EV revolution to consider, so the chances of survival are greatly diminished if a brand or model does not have the will and passion for adapting. Both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm.
For example, the 2023 model year Dodge Charger (alongside the 2023 Challenger and their ensemble of seven ‘Last Call’ special editions) is the final one available with ICE powertrain options. From then on, the production version of the electrified Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will take over and offer lots of EV muscle. Meanwhile, across the alternate universes of the virtual realm, some people still want a Charger but also a resolution to their pickup truck needs.
Well, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, says that we need to get back to the “Dually grind,” so he found the solution of cooking up a Charger Dually for it! Just in case it sounds bonkers, no worries, it certainly is. Also, this is merely wishful thinking, so you are right to consider this quite surreal. But here is the thing. It’s not the first such idea from this pixel master – see the past Chevy Corvette C8 Dually, for example.
Also, sports cars with off-road capabilities are a reality – both OEM (check out the fresh limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar) and aftermarket. As far as the latter is concerned, we can easily remember the curious cases of having fun with a C5 or going bonkers with an LS-swapped off-road Lambo Huracan nicknamed ‘Jumpacan.’ So, why not a dually Charger, too?
