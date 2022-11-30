1968 Dodge Charger Found in a Barn Has the Full Package, Family-Owned and Original

Finding a classic Charger in a solid shape isn’t necessarily easy, especially if what you’re looking for is an all-original model that can still be brought back to the road.
Someone on eBay, however, claims they have just the right package.
This 1968 Dodge Charger is therefore an all-original, family-owned, and barn-find example that seems to tick just the right boxes for someone interested in a solid project.
Owned by the same family since new and born and raised in Nevada, this Charger has clearly spent many years in storage. However, eBay seller mopar6930 doesn’t provide any specifics on this front, though they do say the car was found in a barn.
While the Charger clearly requires a full restoration, it has already received a series of fixes, including some bondo repairs made at some point during the ‘70s when the car was involved in a small accident. There’s also a new gas tank that was installed by the new owner.
When it comes to the condition of metal, there’s only good news on this front. The Charger is surprisingly solid, so for instance, the floors and the trunk lid don’t seem to struggle with rust. These are typically the main suspects when it comes to rust issues, so if the car has indeed been stored in a barn, there’s no doubt the owner managed to maintain just the right conditions with reduced humidity.
The engine under the hood is the original 383 (6.2-liter) that was fitted by Dodge itself when the Charger rolled off the assembly lines, and while it did show signs of life, it’s not currently running.
Given it’s such a solid Charger, it’s no surprise that so many people want to take it home. The auction has already received over 30 bids, but the top $24,000 offer can’t unlock the reserve.
