autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 

Ubisoft Kicks Off Trackmania World Tour 2023 on December 17

Home > News > Videogames
• By:
Trackmania loyal fans will be happy to know that Ubisoft has just announced the next esports event involving the racing game will begin next month. The Trackmania World Tour 2023 is scheduled to kick off on December 17 with the Showdown Weekend, although the competitive season will continue into the next year with numerous in-person events.
Trackmania World Tour 2023 artwork 6 photos
Trackmania World Tour 2023Trackmania World Tour 2023Trackmania World Tour 2023Trackmania World Tour 2023Trackmania World Tour 2023
To give players a chance to slip these events into their schedule, here is what the competitive season is supposed to look like:

  • Stage 1: From 21st January to 19th March 2023
  • All-Stars Championship: 15th & 16th April and 22nd & 23rd April
  • Stage 2: From 29th April to 25th June
  • All-Stars Championship: 27th August and 2nd & 3rd September
  • World Championship: Fall 2023

Another interesting piece of information revealed by Ubisoft is that each stage will include two layers of competition. For starters, the Trackmania Grand League will gather the best professional players in Trackmania, whereas the runners-up will face off in the Challenger League.

No less than 8 teams will be competing in the Trackmania Grand League, each team being composed of two players and a dedicated streamer, as follows:

  • Alliance
  • Team BDS
  • Berlin International Gaming
  • Gamers First
  • Into the Breach
  • Karmine Corp
  • Solary
  • Sinners

Last but not least, Ubisoft announced that come the end of the season, a Wildcard system will make it possible for amateur teams to join and compete in the World Championship alongside the top professional teams from the Trackmania World Tour.

During each stage, wannabe pro players will be given the chance to test their skills through regional tournaments and an in-game matchmaking 2v2 game mode. Furthermore, the Trackmania World Tour-related events and in-game matches that these teams will play will grant points, which will determine which amateur teams will take part in the Wildcard system.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
World Championship trackmania racing game Trackmania esports Trackmania World Tour Trackmania Grand League Trackmania Challenger League
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories