Trackmania loyal fans will be happy to know that Ubisoft has just announced the next esports event involving the racing game will begin next month. The Trackmania World Tour 2023 is scheduled to kick off on December 17 with the Showdown Weekend, although the competitive season will continue into the next year with numerous in-person events.
To give players a chance to slip these events into their schedule, here is what the competitive season is supposed to look like:
Another interesting piece of information revealed by Ubisoft is that each stage will include two layers of competition. For starters, the Trackmania Grand League will gather the best professional players in Trackmania, whereas the runners-up will face off in the Challenger League.
No less than 8 teams will be competing in the Trackmania Grand League, each team being composed of two players and a dedicated streamer, as follows:
Last but not least, Ubisoft announced that come the end of the season, a Wildcard system will make it possible for amateur teams to join and compete in the World Championship alongside the top professional teams from the Trackmania World Tour.
During each stage, wannabe pro players will be given the chance to test their skills through regional tournaments and an in-game matchmaking 2v2 game mode. Furthermore, the Trackmania World Tour-related events and in-game matches that these teams will play will grant points, which will determine which amateur teams will take part in the Wildcard system.
- Stage 1: From 21st January to 19th March 2023
- All-Stars Championship: 15th & 16th April and 22nd & 23rd April
- Stage 2: From 29th April to 25th June
- All-Stars Championship: 27th August and 2nd & 3rd September
- World Championship: Fall 2023
- Alliance
- Team BDS
- Berlin International Gaming
- Gamers First
- Into the Breach
- Karmine Corp
- Solary
- Sinners
