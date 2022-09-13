Ubisoft Finally Brings Trackmania to Consoles

It looks like Trackmania is still going strong two years after its latest release, as Ubisoft announced that currently over 10 million fans are still playing the racing game. During its annual Ubisoft Forward show, the French company announced plans to bring Trackmania to new audiences.
Trackmania players on PC will soon be joined by console players, Ubisoft confirmed over the weekend. The game will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 sometime in early 2023.
On top of that, Ubisoft revealed plans to bring Trackmania to cloud streaming services like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. More importantly, the game will remain free-to-play and will also include cross-play and cross-progression among all platforms.
To make things even more exciting, Ubisoft announced that regardless of where you’ll play Trackmania, you’ll be getting the same racing content. Speaking of which, Trackmania currently features around 280,000 tracks created by players since the game’s release two years ago.
Not to mention that it includes a plethora of modes allowing players to team up with friends or play solo. Just like the The Crew 2 and The Division 2, Trackmania benefits from new content on a regular basis, including new official seasonal campaigns that are released every three months.
For those who want to be creative, the game’s Track editor should allow them to unlock their full imagination thanks to the thousands of blocks and items available. When Trackmania launches on consoles, it will also bring a new feature allowing players to unlock evolutive car skins based on their driving skills and achievements into some parts of the game.
Finally, Ubisoft announced that Trackmania on console will give players the option to upgrade to the two premium access plans already available on PC. Beside the regular esports event, these premium access tiers unlock more social and community-oriented features such as Trackmania clubs.
