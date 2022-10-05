Trackmania’s Fall Campaign Brings 25 New Tracks, 100 New Medals and More

Unsurprisingly, Ubisoft’s Trackmania is getting another season this month, which means new medals to be earned racing on new tracks. If you’re expecting a high number of both of these, you’ll be pleased to know that the Fall 2022 campaign doesn’t disappoint.
Trackmania’s new Fall 2022 campaign has just kicked off and features no less than 25 new tracks to discover, along with 100 new medals to earn. Apart from new content, the latest update brings various fixes and improvements, including enhancements to ice and water physics, matchmaking beta voice chat, new podium item, and much more.
All the added 25 tracks are available from now on with 5 different levels of difficulty: white, green, blue, red, and black. Also, for the first time in a seasonal campaign, the team behind Trackmania introduced new blocks, including an ice loop. It’s also important to mention that all the new tracks in the Fall 2022 campaign will be played in the Ranked 3v3 game mode.
Some much-needed under-the-hood improvements have been implemented too, as stated earlier. For example, to equalize the ground between controller and keyboard players, the team decided to rework ice and water physics. Basically, the update makes it impossible for keyboard players to be at disadvantage on these surfaces. They also should be less dependent on the action keys.
Furthermore, a new item is being added to the game in the map editor: the podium. At the end of a race, a special cinematic will be played around the podium, which can be placed anywhere you want in your Trackmania map.
As far as the Ranked 3v3 game mode, developers claim they’re now experimenting to extend the matchmaking season from 1 to 3 months in order to improve players’ experience on this particular game mode, so make sure to offer your feedback on the Ubisoft Forums.
